The Chicago Cubs are one of the hotter teams in baseball and have firmly put themselves in a position to make the MLB playoffs. After falling to ten games under .500 at one point this season, Cubs players like Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson, and Kyle Hendricks are crediting manager David Ross with making sure this group stayed together, reports The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney.

“He's [David Ross] done a great job of always evolving. To keep being the same guy every day — and keep the belief in the group — is such an important thing and one of the reasons why we're in the position we’re in right now.”

That is what Happ had to say on Ross, and star shortstop Swanson only echoed these sentiments.

“He's been very receptive to ideas, to conversation. He's been open to whatever observations (we have). He's always open to talk and able to gain some understanding of what's going through our heads. Or (ask us): ‘Hey, this is what I'm kind of thinking. What do you think about this?' That's obviously been nice.”

Swanson has had a great year in his first season wearing the Cubs uniform, while Kyle Hendricks has been a mainstay in Chicago ever since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Still, Hendricks is also on the same page as guys like Swanson and Happ in terms of the great job that Ross is doing.

“We know he's always got our back. He's always tuned into the game. He sees what's going on. He's been unbelievable for us. That's why we've kind of hit our stride now and gone on this run, because he's been a consistent force behind it.”

Obviously, it sounds like David Ross is the right man for the manager job in Chicago. Stay tuned into the stretch run to see if the Cubs stay hot and find themselves in the MLB playoffs.