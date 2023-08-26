The Chicago Cubs are welcoming 2021 first-rounder Jordan Wicks to the big league club, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported on Saturday morning.

“As expected, the Cubs are calling up 2021 first round pick, lefty Jordan Wicks,” wrote Rogers. “Wicks, who turns 24 next week, was 7-0 with a 3.55 ERA split between Double and Triple-A this season. Has a good change to go along with a fastball/slider.”

Wicks was rated the No. 51 prospect in baseball by ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel back in February, and figures to immediately join the team's starting rotation.

The Cubs currently sit at 67-61, good enough for second place in the NL Central. They are holding a precarious one-game lead in the wild card race over the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, and a 2.5-game lead over the Miami Marlins.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“Wicks likely to make his MLB debut on Sunday after Drew Smyly was returned to the bullpen,” Rogers reported. “Every appearance in the minors for him has been as a starter. No official word on that yet. Despite a second half surge in the standings, the Cubs rank 25th in starter's ERA since the break.”

It's been a tough month for the Cubs pitching staff, especially after Marcus Stroman's post-All-Star break struggles and subsequent injuries. That includes a right rib cage cartilage fracture that leaves him without a timeline to return to the team.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jordan Wicks had a standout collegiate career at Kansas State, and has accumulated a 3.82 ERA and 22.2 percent strikeout rate in 33 innings for Triple-A Iowa.

It seems very likely that the young prospect will start the Cubs' series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.