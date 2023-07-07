Marcus Stroman is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball this season and earned his second All-Star nod, but the Chicago Cubs ace does not plan on pitching in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game next week in Seattle. Stroman will rather elect to take the extra day of rest, which would give him at least seven days in between starts.

“It’s been a huge process,” Stroman said. “I’m very thankful for everybody who’s helped me get to this point. I’m definitely looking forward to having a little bit of a break — kind of just reset my energy, clear my mind and have a good second half.”

Stroman has a 2.96 ERA in 19 starts with the Cubs in 2023. He ranks in the top five in the National League in ERA, WHIP, innings pitched and quality starts. Stroman could benefit from a longer rest after his last three outings. He allowed 12 earned runs and did not make it out of the sixth inning in any of the starts.

Though Stroman may not take the mound in the Midsummer Classic next Tuesday, the Cubs do have another starter who has a chance to appear in the game. Justin Steele is an All-Star for the first time in his career and Stroman endorsed him as the NL's starter earlier this week. Steele has the third-best ERA in the NL.

Baseball fans will be disappointed not to see Marcus Stroman pitch in the All-Star game, but Cubs fans may crack a small smile in knowing their ace will take some much-needed rest after a stellar first half.