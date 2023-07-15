The Chicago Cubs are expected to be sellers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. It isn't official yet, but Chicago's odds of making a playoff run are slim. As a result, players such as SP Marcus Stroman and OF Cody Bellinger are being mentioned in trade rumors. Stroman addressed the trade rumors surrounding himself and Bellinger following the Cubs' 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, per Marquee Sports Network on Twitter.

“I would love to be here long-term,” Stroman said. “This division is wide open… I know Belli (Bellinger) wants to stay. I know I would love to stay here. But a lot of that's out of our control. At the end of the day it's a business, so we have to treat it as such even though we have this love for this fanbase and organization.”

Cubs' Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger trades?

Marcus Stroman is correct in his assessment of the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds are tied atop the division, while the Cubs sit 6.5 games back. Chicago isn't out of it just yet, but their play over the next couple of weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline will be crucial.

Stroman has made it clear in the past that he likes playing in Chicago. Stroman and Bellinger have both found success at Wrigley Field in 2023. However, the Cubs are in a difficult spot. Even if they make a run at the division, Chicago's roster isn't currently built for a deep playoff run. Overcoming talented teams like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason seems unrealistic for them right now.

If Stroman and Bellinger are made available, which seems likely, both players will command impressive trade value.