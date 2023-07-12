Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman has been embroiled in trade rumors as sources around the league speculate whether the Cubs will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Even if he does get traded, Stroman wants to make sure his love for Chicago and the Cubs is well known, reports The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

“I feel very comfortable here. Everyone allows me to be myself, which is not even over the top. But I feel like in baseball, it might be considered over the top. At the end of the day, I work extremely hard. I prepare at a high level. And I’m just trying to do everything I can to put my team in a position to win.”

The start of the second half of the season will play a major role in Stroman's future with the Cubs. If the Cubs come out hot, they could consider making a run at the postseason, which would be music to Stroman's ears.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I love everything about being a Cub. That plays into me being confident, and me being my authentic self each and every day.”

It would make sense to determine that Stroman would love to help bring another World Series to Chicago. The Cubs last won in 2016, but haven't had much success since then, and have so far underperformed through the first half of this season. Still, expect Marcus Stroman to keep up his strong play for the Cubs and to do his best to convince Chicago to keep him for the long haul.