Both the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki have struggled at times during the 2023 season. But as the Cubs look to turn things around, Suzuki has detailed his plan to help do his part.

Suzuki has been on a hot streak recently, raising his batting averaged to .278 on the year. However, he recently went through a 1-for-23 slump during Chicago's West Coast road trip. Suzuki has acknowledged his inconsistencies and is striving to have a much better approach at the dish, via Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“There's a lot of instances where there's runners in scoring position, so I feel like it's my job to get those runners in,” Suzuki said. “When I don't do that, it doesn't really go our way, and we don't win games. I do feel liable, but I'm not trying to be too conscious of where I'm hitting in the lineup.”

“I just want to make sure I do my job every day I go out there,” Suzuki concluded.

Suzuki has racked up six hits over his last four games, including two doubles. However, he hasn't hit a home run or driven in any runs. On the season, Suzuki has just six home runs and 19 RBI.

Scoring runs have been one of the Cubs' biggest problems this season. Chicago currently ranks tied for 22nd in the MLB with 274 runs scored.

At 28-37 the Cubs don't look much like contenders at the moment. If they want to climb up the NL Central standings, Chicago needs more from their offense. If the Cubs are due for an impending offensive explosion, Seiya Suzuki will be at the heart of it.