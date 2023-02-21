Seiya Suzuki has shown his commitment to the Chicago Cubs, signing a five-year contract when he joined the MLB. As he looks to help the Cubs return to World Series form, Suzuki has tried recruiting Los Angeles Angels’ slugger Shohei Ohtani to Chicago.

Suzuki and Ohtani will both be playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. As the pair practice together, Suzuki has given Ohtani an open offer, via Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

“I’ve invited him,” Suzuki said about Ohtani joining the Cubs.

Of course Suzuki would want Ohtani in Chicago. His comments might just be playful banter between two WBC teammates. But as teams around the MLB get ready for Ohtani’s upcoming free agency, Suzuki is hoping Chicago is watching with their eyes wide open.

While Ohtani might be the big fish, Seiya Suzuki had a solid overall rookie season for the Cubs in 2022. He appeared in 111 games and hit .262 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI. Suzuki dealt with injuries throughout the season, but his potential still flashed at times.

Now, Suzuki will be playing in the WBC on a Japan team stacked with talent. Alongside Shohei Ohtani, Japan will also feature impressive MLB stars such as the Padres Yu Darvish and the now Red Sox Masataka Yoshida.

Suzuki and company will be doing everything in their power to bring a WBC title to Japan. Alongside racking up wins, it looks like Suzuki will be spending his time trying to convince Ohtani why the Cubs would be a great fit.