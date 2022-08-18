The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team.

Trea Turner emphasized the need to know of a team’s long-term plan before fully committing to them in free agency. For the Cubs, that means finally laying bare to the shortstop the details of their seemingly murky plans for the future. Here’s the full quote from Turner. (via NBC Sports)

“From learning how this process works from talking to other guys, I think that’s mandatory. From multiple organizations, you’d want to know what they expect or where it’s going or what they’re trying to do — kind of a vision,” he said. “Whatever that vision is it is. But I think that’s mandatory.”

The Cubs have been in sort of limbo ever since their 2016 World Series win. They haven’t been able to piece together a solid playoff run since 2018, yet the team hasn’t completely started a rebuild. The presence of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ on the roster after the trade deadline only served to add to this confusion.

Turner has experienced his fair share of success in his career. He first started off with the Nationals, where he helped the team win the World Series in 2019. Now with the Dodgers, he has also experienced playoff success here. It’s natural for him to want that same energy for his new team.

The Cubs brass have announced that their plan in the offseason is to be aggressive in chasing free agents. Is that enough of a plan to entice Trea Turner to join the team in 2023?