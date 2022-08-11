Tom Ricketts’ bold promise to Cubs fans for free agency

The Chicago Cubs are 20 games below .500 and nowhere close to making the playoffs. They’ve gone from a World Series winner in 2016 to a team that basically has no stars left, with the exception of Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, who are both solid players. But, there is a firm belief they will be moved in the offseason after staying put at the trade deadline.

But, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts insists the organization has a plan and believes the fans deserve a lot better than this. Via ESPN:

“I’ll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve,” Ricketts said. “Our decision last year to move away from Cubs players who brought us a World Series title was tough, but we have a plan to return to championship contention by building the next great Cubs team around a young core of players augmented by free agent signings — and we’re making progress.”

Ricketts added, in his statement: “Our moves over the past year and at the trade deadline have put us in a position of strength in both player and financial currency. We plan to be very active again this offseason competing in the free agent market.”

The Cubs better be active but they have a lot of ground to cover to be in contention in the National League with the likes of the Padres, Dodgers, Mets, and Braves. Chicago is also not at the level of the Cardinals or Brewers either, who are fighting for the NL division title.

This team is hitting just .244 as a group and ranks 21st in runs scored. On the mound, they’re even worse with a 4.30 ERA. A lot of changes need to be made and Ricketts is promising just that.

Expect the Cubs to be busy this winter.