The Chicago Cubs stay on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cubs-Pirates Projected Starters

Jameson Taillon vs. Mitch Keller

Jameson Taillon (8-8) with a 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 126.2 innings pitched, 101K/26BB, .256 oBA

Last Start: vs. Detroit Tigers: Loss, 5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 4.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 innings pitched, 44K/12BB, .265 oBA

Mitch Keller (11-7) with a 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 148.1 innings pitched, 134K/40BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69.2 innings pitched, 62K/18BB, .228 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Pirates Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -108

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs have been hitting the ball well lately. This is especially true with the bottom of their order. Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .302 in August with a .981 OPS. Miguel Amaya is batting is batting .308 with a .929 OPS, as well. The top of the order is going to do what they do, but the bottom of the order needed to pick up. They have just done just that on the backs of PCA and Miguel Amaya. If the bottom of the lineup can keep producing, the Cubs will be able to win this game.

The Cubs need Jameson Taillon to start pitching better. Taillon has to keep the Cubs in this game, and the bullpen will do the rest. On the season, the Cubs have had one of the better bullpens, but especially late in the year. With Jorge Lopez pitching lights out baseball, Porter Hodge, Tyson Miller, and Nate Pearson, the Cubs have found at least four very good arms to close out games. If the Cubs enter the sixth inning or later with the lead, they will win this game.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jameson Taillon, as mentioned, is not throwing the ball well. In his last three starts, Taillon has thrown 16 innings, allowed 20 hits, and he has an ERA of 7.31. He is doing a bad job keeping the Cubs in ball games, and the Pirates have to take advantage of that. They have already gotten to Taillon a little bit earlier this season, so this game should be no different. If the Pirates can barrel a few balls, they will be able to hand Jameson Taillon another loss.

Mitch Keller is coming off a great start, which he desperately needed. Along with that, he is much better at home, so Keller should be able to carry that start into this game. Keller also has a start against the Cubs already, and it went very well. He went six innings, allowed just two runs on two hits, and earned the win. If Keller can have another start like that, the Pirates will be able to win the game.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This should be a decent game. The Cubs are in need of some wins, and the Pirates always play tough. Taillon has been struggling lately, so I am going to stay away from him. For that reason, I am going to take the Pirates to win straight up.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (-108)