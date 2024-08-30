ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Shota Imanaga will take the mound for the Cubs in game one of their series with the Nationals on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Nationals prediction and pick.

Cubs-Nationals Projected Starters

Shota Imanaga vs. Jake Irvin

Shota Imanaga (10-3) with a 3.08 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Shota Imanaga got the victory Saturday in a 14-2 win against the Marlins. He allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, walking two and fanning three batters.

2024 Road Splits: Shota Imanaga has been solid on the road where he is 6-1 with a 2.94 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

Jake Irvin (9-10) with a 3.80 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Jake Irvin did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.

2024 Home Splits: Jake Irvin has not had a lot of success at home where he has a 2-7 record with a 4.14 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Nationals Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -162

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Chicago Cubs head to the nation's capital for a crucial series against the Washington Nationals, all eyes will be on the pitching matchup between Shota Imanaga and Jake Irvin. Despite being on the road, Imanaga and the Cubs are poised to come out on top in Friday's contest.

Shota Imanaga has been a revelation for the Cubs this season, boasting an impressive 3.08 ERA. His ability to mix pitches effectively and keep hitters off-balance has been key to his success. Imanaga's command and control have been particularly noteworthy, as evidenced by his league-leading 0.91 WHIP.

The Nationals' offense has been inconsistent this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in several key categories. They're 26th in runs scored and 25th in home runs, which plays right into Imanaga's strengths as a pitcher who limits hard contact.

Jake Irvin, while showing potential, has struggled with consistency this season. His 3.80 ERA is respectable, but he's had difficulty against stronger lineups. The Cubs' offense, which has been more potent than Washington's, could pose significant problems for Irvin.

Chicago's lineup, featuring emerging stars and veteran presence, has the potential to break the game open against Irvin. The Cubs have shown the ability to score runs in bunches, which could provide Imanaga with a comfortable lead to work with.

The combination of Imanaga's stellar pitching, Washington's offensive woes, and the Cubs' potent lineup makes a strong case for a Chicago victory on the road. Expect Imanaga to silence the Nationals' bats and lead the Cubs to a crucial win in this Friday matchup.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Washington Nationals prepare to host the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on Friday, the stage is set for an intriguing pitching duel between Jake Irvin and Shota Imanaga. Despite the Cubs' strong season, there are compelling reasons to believe the Nationals could pull off an upset at home.

Jake Irvin has shown significant improvement this season, boasting a respectable 3.80 ERA. His familiarity with Nationals Park could give him an edge, as he's likely to feel more comfortable in front of the home crowd. Irvin's ability to induce ground balls could be particularly effective against the Cubs' lineup.

The Nationals are coming off a confidence-boosting series win against the formidable New York Yankees. This momentum, coupled with the emergence of young talents like Dylan Crews, who homered in his debut series, could provide the spark needed to challenge Imanaga and the Cubs.

While Shota Imanaga has been impressive with a 3.08 ERA, the Cubs have shown vulnerability on the road this season. The change in environment could potentially disrupt Imanaga's rhythm, especially if he's facing a Nationals lineup riding high from their recent success.

Washington's lineup, featuring several rookies, has shown flashes of brilliance. Their unpredictability and hunger to prove themselves could catch the Cubs off guard, potentially leading to an offensive outburst against Imanaga. While the Cubs may be favored on paper, baseball is unpredictable. The combination of Irvin's home-field comfort, the Nationals' recent success, and the potential for their young core to shine sets

Final Cubs-Nationals Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, Jake Irvin and Shota Imanaga are set to face off at Nationals Park. While Imanaga has been impressive with a 2.95 ERA, his recent outing showed some vulnerability. Irvin, though less heralded, has been solid at home with a 3.80 ERA. The Nationals' young core, buoyed by Dylan Crews' recent success, could provide an offensive spark. The Cubs' road struggles may come into play, potentially disrupting Imanaga's rhythm. Given the home-field advantage and the Nationals' recent momentum from their series win against the Yankees, Washington has a slight edge. Expect a close, competitive game with the Nationals pulling out a narrow victory.

Final Cubs-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals ML (+136), Under 8 (-108)