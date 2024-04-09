The Chicago Cubs will battle it out with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park for the series finale! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Cubs-Padres prediction and pick will be revealed.
Arguably enough, it appeared that the Cubbies were going to rout the Padres, but some poor bullpen pitching and a major lapse offensively was all that was needed for the Friars to stage the historic comeback. Regardless, the Cubs still enter play with a fairly solid 6-4 record but have happened to lose in two of their previous three games combined. Despite losing in epic fashion, the Cubs will attempt to get back on the winning side of things when they call upon righty Kyle Hendricks for the start. He is 0-1 with an 11.74 ERA in two starts on the year thus far.
On the other side of things, San Diego sits one game below the .500 mark at 6-7, but there is certainly a whole lot of talent that resides on that roster. Overall, it will ultimately be about putting these skilled pieces together and finding ways to translate that talent into wins. Getting the start on the mound for San Diego is projected to be hurler Dylan Cease. Despite an 0-1 record, Cease sports a solid 3.38 ERA throughout the early goings of the season.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Padres Odds
Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline: +118
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -138
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How to Watch Cubs vs. Padres
Time: 6:40 ET/3:40 PT
TV: MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win
In one of the more gut-wrenching losses in recent Cubs memory, it was Chicago that blew an 8-0 lead during the opening game of this three-game set as the Padres scored nine unanswered runs to walk away with a shocking victory. Simply put, Chicago stole defeat out of the claws of victory and there is no question that this one will sting for quite some time.
Despite Monday's epic meltdown, Chicago has actually experienced a good amount of success whenever they suit up for play at Petco Park. Believe it or not, the ‘Cubbies own a 129-123 record in the city of San Diego which serves as the one place among National League clubs where the Cubs have a winning record. The next highest win percentage against an NL squad on the road is at .491 with the Philadelphia Phillies. After dropping the first two games of the season at the hands of the Texas Rangers,
In today's day and age of baseball where pitchers continue to undergo injuries with their throwing arms, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks isn't your prototypical modern-day hurler. Although Hendricks isn't known for his fastball, he is a finesse pitcher who favors dotting up the corners of the strike zone to perfection. By far the longest-tenured Chicago Cub in being with the club since 2012, Hendricks has quietly but surely become one of the more dependent pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. Altogether, it may be up to the right arm of the 34-year-old from Newport Beach to get the job done for the Cubbies.
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
Meanwhile, the extreme confidence boost that this Padres squad received when undergoing a historic comeback should catapult this team in a big way moving forward.
When facing the 8-0 deficit, the Padres could've mailed it in and started the preparation for game two of the series, but they battled and did not give up whatsoever. While San Diego will have to back up their come-from-behind performance with Tuesday night's outing, there aren't many weaknesses among the Friars bats that opposing pitching can take advantage of. From hitters 1-9 in that lineup, each name is more than capable of inflicting some serious damage in the hits department. As a whole, San Diego has scored the second-most runs in the league up to this point with 69 total.
Furthermore, the Padres rank respectively in the top ten of batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Don't be surprised if guys like Fernando Tatis Jr continue their torrid pace to the early season. As it stands, the 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic is slashing a productive .280 at the plate and has already belted four homers into the bleachers which is the fifth-most in the league. Don't be alarmed if Tatis Jr once again saves the day in the series concluding game of the series on Wednesday.
Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick
Between two playoff-hopeful squads, expect the competitiveness on either side to be through the roof. However, at the end of the day, side with the Cubs and the savvy veteran Kyle Hendricks to keep the Padres offense just enough off-balanced to cover the spread and possibly even win.
Final Cubs-Padres Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-178)