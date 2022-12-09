By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

It only took two months for the St. Louis Cardinals to find Yadier Molina’s successor at the catcher position, as they came to terms with Willson Contreras on a five-year, $87 million contract during the annual MLB Winter Meetings.

Contreras received interest from multiple teams over the past week. He was linked with the likes of the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros for a free agent deal, but in the end, he opted to stay put in the National League Central by signing a multiyear contract with the Cardinals.

Contreras capped off his run with the Chicago Cubs after seven seasons, where he recorded 117 home runs and 365 RBI in 734 total regular season games played. The veteran catcher earned three All-Star Game nods, and he played an instrumental role in the team’s World Series-winning run in 2016.

On Friday, the Cubs’ official Twitter account published a highlight video that took a look back at Contreras’ most memorable moments with the NL Central side.

For your passion, your heart, your leadership.

For 14 years in the Cubs organization.

For everything. Thank you, Willson. pic.twitter.com/63Z0CpRUxE — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 9, 2022

In the big picture, Contreras, as he noted to the Players’ Tribune, is not looking to replace Molina in St. Louis.

“First things first: No one could ever replace Yadier Molina,” Contreras said. “We all know that. It’s impossible. Actually, if there’s some word that means even more than the word impossible … that’s what it is. Yadier Molina is a legend.”

Overall, Contreras is much looking forward to playing on a Cardinals team that is filled with stout hitters in its lineup, including the 2022 National League MVP Award winner in Paul Goldschmidt.

“This is a [Cardinals] team that’s built to win,” Contreras said. “They’re built to win now, and they’re built to win in the future, too. It’s a team that’s consistent and this roster is filled with amazing players — Arenado, Goldschmidt, [Tommy] Edman, [Nolan] Gorman, all those pitchers … I could go on and on. It’s just super exciting to me.

“I can’t wait to get to spend time and get to know them and start working toward a world championship.”

For now, it will be noteworthy to see just what else the reigning NL Central champions plan to do over the remainder of the ongoing free agency period.