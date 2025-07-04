Throughout her career, Candace Parker has done it all. She is one of the most decorated players in the history of women's basketball.

In college, she won two national championships with the Tennessee Volunteers. Candace Parker is also a three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP, and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Not to mention that she is a popular basketball analyst and will have her jersey retired by two teams. With all that combined with her knowledge of the game, is she destined to be a coach?

She said it was not likely, according to former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, on his podcast, All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson. Parker said it was her daughter who told her so.

“My daughter told me early, mom you do not have the patient to coach and I’m gonna listen because I just don’t understand how look at them as they like can’t dribble the ball up the court and you’re not like, how can you not just do a simple dribble hand off,” she said. “And you’re patient about it.”

Candace Parker becoming the next Cheryl Miller?

Parker hinted at coaching and wanting to follow in the footsteps of fellow legend Cheryl Miller. However, she said she wouldn't have had the patience Miller had.

Miller, who was also on the podcast, joked that she could have learned the most from great players to become a great coach.

“I was convinced that I was going to break the mold, Miller said. “You know how they say great players supposedly don’t make great coaches? There might be some truth in that.”

Much like Parker, Miller is a basketball savant. She did it all as a player, coach, and broadcaster, essentially paving the way for Parker. From 1993 to 1995, Miller was the coach at her alma mater, USC.

In 1997, Miller was the first head coach for the Phoenix Mercury. She led them to the 1998 WNBA Finals, but they lost to the Houston Comets.