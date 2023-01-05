By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are about to play their most important game since 2016. Ironically, that game was against the same team they will face on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit will face the Green Bay Packers with huge playoff implications on the line. The last time this regular season finale meant something, the Packers won the NFC North at Ford Field.

Now, the division is not on the line. The Minnesota Vikings locked that up with the greatest comeback in NFL history a few weeks ago. However, pride and playoff spots are on the line.

If the Packers win, they clinch the NFC’s seventh seed. However, the Lions could be eliminated before the game even begins. A Seattle Seahawks win earlier in the day ends the playoff hopes for the Dan Campbell-led team.

Campbell is aware of what’s at stake. Despite that, he has just one goal on his mind: win the football game. Beyond that, nothing else matters to Detroit.

“More than anything, there’s one objective, and that’s about winning this game,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “It’s us or it’s nobody, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Campbell has his Lions in a position no one expected them to be in. They weren’t scheduled for any primetime games, and began the season 1-6.

However, they’ve rattled off seven wins in their last nine games. And now Campbell has his team on the brink of their first playoff birth since 2016.

“The bottom line is, I could just gauge the room, and you can feel it. We get to be on the big stage, man, and our guys are excited about that. One way or another, we get to play one more game,” Campbell said.