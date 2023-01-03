By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

When it comes to the final week of the NFL regular season, fans and media alike ponder which two teams will play in the Sunday night showcase. On Monday, the league provided an answer to this question, and it’s one Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will rejoice.

The NFL announced the game between the Packers and Detroit Lions will be featured on NBC to close the season out at Lambeau Field. Depending on what happens during the day, the game could be a win-and-in scenario for both teams.

For the Packers, it’s already a case where they control their own destiny, something that seemed unlikely when the team was had a 4-8 record. Now, Rodgers and the Pack are a win away from making the NFL playoffs, and it happened without the aid of some special words for the two-time reigning MVP.

As for the Lions, their fate might be sealed by the time they take the field. If the Seattle Seahawks are able to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon, they would be eliminated from playoff contention, and the Cinderella season would come to an end regardless of the result.

The latter has more than a few upset with the decision to flex this game to Sunday night, but with many of the playoff berths already clinched, the NFL might not have had many choices in the matter.

While there might be some outrage, Aaron Rodgers is probably not one of those people with that feeling.