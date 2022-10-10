Dan Campbell provides encouraging Saivion Smith update after scary injury

It seemed like just another first-quarter play when defensive back Saivion Smith of the Detroit Lions lined up across from tight end Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots. However, when Smith stumbled and went down after the two opponents made contact, there was nothing typical about the scene.

Smith went down with what the team described as a neck injury, and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. It was a very scary scene for the Lions and the Patriots, and the fans at Gillette Stadium grew silent as Smith was immobilized, lifted on a backboard and taken off the field.

After the game, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell had good news on Smith’s condition, saying the player had “full motor skills,” and that he was expected to return home with the team on the Sunday night flight.

“The team was, of course, they were happy to hear that,” Campbell said. “Everyone was concerned about Saivion, so yeah, there was a sigh of relief.”

While the news on Saivion Smith was encouraging at the conclusion of the game, the Lions were unable to compete effectively against the Patriots and dropped a 29-0 decision. The Lions were the highest scoring team in the league through their first four games, so a shutout was the last thing that was expected against New England.

The Patriots were led by backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who made his first start of the season. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown. His only interception came on a pass that skipped off the hands of wide receiver Nelson Agholor