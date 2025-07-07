The Detroit Lions have huge expectations heading into the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had an incredible 2024 season, winning 15 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Lions will need their star-studded offense firing on all cylinders if they want to make another deep playoff run in 2025.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article on Monday ranking the top 10 running backs in the NFL. Fowler drew from league executives, coaches, and scouts to come up with his rankings.

Lions fans should not be surprised to learn that Jahmyr Gibbs ranked third on Fowler's rankings.

Fowler included a quote from one NFL executive who compared Gibbs to Reggie Bush as part of his argument.

“He's a lot like Reggie Bush, just with a little bit more power,” an AFC executive said. “Size will always be a little bit more of an issue with him but his speed and instincts and ability to change the game are a problem and maybe the best in the league.”

Only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry ranked high on Fowler's list than Gibbs. He barely beat out fellow third-year running back Bijan Robinson, who ranked fourth on the list.

Fowler explained that Gibbs' 20-touchdown campaign in 2024, which led the NFL, was the difference between him and Robinson. For comparison, Robinson had 15 touchdowns in 2024.

Should Jahmyr Gibbs be the lead back for the Lions in 2025?

Many Lions fans want more touches for Gibbs in 2025. But is he ready to truly become a bell cow running back?

Fowler explained that most evaluators believe Gibbs is best used as part of a backfield duo, similar to how he's been used next to David Montgomery.

“Some evaluators agree Gibbs is best utilized in a 1-2 combo, like he is in Detroit with David Montgomery,” Fowler added. “As the AFC exec put it, Gibbs can serve as a primary back but “might wear down faster” if asked to absorb too many hits between the tackles due to size. But he runs with a toughness, so it's not like he wouldn't be up for the challenge.”

Fowler also pointed out that Gibbs put on quite a show towards the end of the 2024 season. Gibbs was forced into primary running back duty after Montgomery missed time with an injury.

“And Gibbs did just fine in three games without Montgomery late last season, totaling 365 rushing yards on 64 carries,” Fowler concluded.

Don't worry Lions fans, the Sonic and Knuckles combo is not going anywhere.

But it is a great sign for Gibbs' development that he could handle a full workload last season.