The NFL season is right around the corner, and one of the biggest storylines coming into this season will be what happens with the Detroit Lions. They were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, but disappointed in the postseason. Despite that, there is still a lot of talent on the roster, especially in the secondary.

ESPN surveyed executives, scouts, and coaches throughout the NFL to find the best safeties before the 2025 season kicks off. Safety is the last line of defense, and with the NFL becoming a pass-happy league, solid safety can make or break a defense. The Lions benefited the most from these rankings by their peers, with Kerby Joseph coming in at No. 5 and Brian Branch at No. 2.

One NFC scout praised Joseph's skills, particularly his ability to create turnovers and his willingness to take calculated risks. The scout also noted that his instincts are great because he played wide receiver in high school.

“He has the stuff you can't teach as far as the chance-taking that helps create turnovers but doesn't hurt the framework of the defense,” an NFC scout said. “He's good at taking calculated risks. You've got to give him credit. He's worked hard for his opportunity.”

In comparison, the other safety for the Lions, Brian Branch, earned even higher marks and was widely praised as the second-best safety due to his ball-hawking ability and versatility in the defensive backfield.

“I love Branch due to instincts and versatility,” an AFC executive said. “He's been asked to do a lot in two years in Detroit and handled it all.”

Article Continues Below

He does not have top-end speed, but he is one of the best in the NFL at recognizing passing concepts within a split second, and that has distinguished him as an elite safety.

“The one knock on him coming out [of Alabama] was coverage, but he proved all that wrong. He's been excellent. Very instinctive. He was good at nickel but has more range than that.”

Kerby Joseph is the highest-paid safety in the NFL after he signed a four-year, $86 million contract extension in April. He is primed for another great year after leading the NFL this past season with nine interceptions. He also had a 36.4% ball-hawking rate, the best of all safeties targeted 30 or more times.

Branch is even younger than Joseph and is more versatile. In his two seasons, he has seven interceptions, 29 passes broken up, and 183 total tackles. He also has a 21.1% ball-hawking rate, which is second-best among safeties with 50 or more targets. The Lions have a great core to build off in their secondary between these two.