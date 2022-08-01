D’Andre Swift’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Even with how bad the Detroit Lions have been over the past number of years, this team has still been able to churn out players that are relevant for fantasy football purposes – like Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, and now D’Andre Swift. With the starting running back entering into a year where he should ascend into an even larger role, the ceiling for Swift is league-winning.

Understanding the amount of value certain players can have on below-.500 teams can help you find diamonds in the rough when it comes to fantasy football, and while Swift is not a no-name player, his fringe first-round ADP puts him in a spot to provide a great ROI.

D’Andre Swift 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

Missing time across both of his first two seasons, Swift comes with potential red flags, something that head coach Dan Campbell has even acknowledged trying to keep in check. While a guaranteed RB1 workload raises Swift’s ceiling, missing time yet again this upcoming season is not good for his long-term stock.

In 2021, the 13 games that Swift suited up in saw him produce RB15 overall numbers (in a PPR format), numbers helped out by his five games of 20+ fantasy points. Even with game script dictating that the Lions play from behind often, Swift was able to earn double-digit carries in eight games, a lower number than you’d want from a top RB but still good for a below-average team.

Swift’s value is accentuated based on the lack of proven receivers in Detroit, but he likely won’t see 78 targets again this year after the additions of DJ Chark and rookie Jameson Williams. But the former Georgia Bulldog has full command of the backfield for the Lions, and even with Jamaal Williams having earned double-digit carries in 11 of the 13 games that Swift was active for, there are no concerns for his backup to take work away from Swift.

Shoulder and groin injuries that have followed Swift from the college ranks to the NFL are the biggest element potentially holding him back this season – he has missed time due to injuries in these two areas in both of his two seasons in the league, and a heavy workload again may only make those work.

Even with Campbell understanding that the team needs to watch over Swift’s workload more closely this season, there is no reason to be expecting a huge downtick in work this season. The Detroit offense is still an at-best average unit, so provided Swift remains healthy, he has the ability to produce top-10 numbers across the board for fantasy purposes.

Plus, the Lions quietly have assembled one of the league’s best offensive line units, anchored by center Frank Ragnow and tackle Penei Sewell. With two rocks locked in for the foreseeable future, Detroit should be able to pave more lanes for Swift, unlocking him even more as he enters his third season in the league.

2022 Stat Projections

148 carries / 608 yards / 7 TDs / 71 targets / 58 receptions / 422 yards / 4 TDs

A slight decrease in rushing attempts and receiving work should be in the cards for Swift, but totals from last season should be close to what he is able to put up this season, provided he puts together a full season for the first time in his career.