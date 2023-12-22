D'Angelo Russell owned up to his shooting struggles amid the Lakers' losing streak.

The Los Angeles Lakers need more from D'Angelo Russell. Especially right now.

Russell entered the month of December averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists. He was shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.8% from 3. All things considered, he had been one of the Lakers' most consistent players through 20 games.

In nine December games? 8.7 points, 5.1 assists, 40% shooting, 26.5% from 3. Those numbers are bolstered by his contributions in the Lakers' 1118-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday — the team's fourth straight loss and fifth in the last six games.

“I just gotta be better,” Russell said. “There's no excuse for that. It's good to see some go in, but, obviously, we want the win to be the result. Just gotta play better. It happens.”

If your glass of eggnog is half-full, you'll note that Russell finally found the stroke at the Target Center. Russell's 13 fourth-quarter points (on 5-of-7 shooting) helped the undermanned Lakers hang with the top-seeded T-Wolves into crunch time. DLo tallied eight assists, four rebounds, two steals, and three blocks, as well.

But Russell — coming off a two-point, 1-for-6 showing vs. the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday — had four points on 2-for-7 shooting and four turnovers through three quarters (the Lakers had 18 turnovers, a lingering problem). As has been the case as of late, he was rarely in attack mode. It's just not enough production nor intensity — against his former squad, no less — when his team is mired in a skid, on the second leg of a back-t0-back and with LeBron James wearing a beanie on the bench.

“I thought we had a chance the whole time,” Russell said. We didn't play great, I guess. We missed a few assignments … a lot of ‘my bads' from each individual guy, including myself. So it kind of adds up.”

DLo had scored in single digits once this season before December. It's happened five times since the calendar flipped.

If not for the losing, Russell's shortcomings might've been covered up by Austin Reaves' recent form. Reaves' 20-point, seven-rebound, five-assist game in Minnesota placed his December averages at 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, .505/.434/.923 shooting splits.

“I feel good. Confident,” he said. “Play the game the right way. Game feels in a good spot. Shot feels good. Just being out there on a basketball court feels good. Now it's just about figuring out how to win games.”