Daniil Medvedev built his perfect tennis player with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer featuring a number of times.

Medvedev, who recently suffered defeat to Djokovic in the US Open final earlier this month, picked from players past and present in certain tennis characteristics to build the best possible player in a video for the ATP Tour (via Tennis 365).

He notably picked Djokovic and Federer three times which only speaks further of their ability. Nadal, meanwhile, was picked two times and so was Australian enigma Nick Kyrgios.

Daniil Medvedev also picked himself for two attributes and had some surprising inclusions as well.

Forehand

“I’ll go for Roger. Just because is so good, I think that was his best shot. Also the way he sets up with the slice for his forehand. As soon as you go to his forehand you are in trouble.”

Backhand

“I would go with Thiem, just because I love when he smashes his backhand down the line or cross court. I think he does it really great.”

Serve

“I go with Kyrgios. Especially for his height, he has one of the best serves ever. Nick, regarding the height, power that he has, and the precision – is probably the best.”

Return

“Return has to be Novak because just, yeah, the way he returns throughout his career is unreal.”

Slice

“I’m thinking – I will say two choices. First, Steve Johnson just because throughout his career I don’t feel like he played a lot of spin backhands and his slice in my opinion was really, really good. And Roger, just because his slice is also unbelievable.”

Net game

“I’ll go with two people – Kyrgios and Federer. I played both Roger and Nick and when they go to the net, it’s just so tough to do anything against them.”

Touch

“His [Corentin Moutet] touch is really good.”

Speed

“I’ll stay with myself. I mean Carlos [Alcaraz] is unbelievably fast. I think maybe the fastest I have seen in my life. Carlos is pure speed. But I love the way I run so I will go with myself.”

Flexibility

“Oh Novak, straight away. I mean the way he slides sometimes on the big stretch and then [is] able still to hit a shot – unbelievable.”

Mental toughness

“Rafa for sure. With some of the matches he won, to be honest all of them – Roger, Rafa and Novak – but I will go with Rafa.”

Competitiveness

“We are all competitive, but I put Rafa and Novak there because what they were able to achieve throughout their career in some of the matches that we witnessed, watching them play – I put both of them there, they are both amazing.”

Celebration

“I’ll stay with myself, I like my celebrations. Well because I try to laugh about it either with myself or with my friends or with someone of my team.”

What do you think of Medvedev's picks?