It must be frustrating having to play in the same era as Novak Djokovic – as it was to play in the same era as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – but Daniil Medvedev can at least see the humor in it. He went down to the now 24-time Grand Slam champion in the US Open Final on Sunday in straight sets, his second loss in a major final to Djokovic and his fourth to one of The Big Three.

Typically, post-match on-court interviews with the runner-up of a Grand Slam are not particularly funny, but the oft-maligned Medvedev was good-humored in defeat. When asked to speak on the matchup with Djokovic, he began by saying, “First of all, I want to ask Novak ‘what are you still doing here?' Come on…”

“Jokes apart,” he continued, “third final [together], maybe not the last – I hope so because you're probably going to be in many more. I don't know when you are planning to slow down a little bit.”

Daniil Medvedev has often been cast as the villain throughout the course of his career, with his tendency for frustration and willingness to rile up the crowd – the latter of which seems only to motivate him – meaning crowds are often in the corner of his opponent. But even immediately after a crushing defeat which will no doubt sting plenty, the Russian showed a far more palatable side to himself, smiling and laughing throughout his interview. Maybe that will contribute to a warmer reception for Medvedev in the future – not that he seems like the kind of guy who is too concerned either way.