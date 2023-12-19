David Lynch required Cheetos in his dressing room on the set of The Fablemans.

If you want David Lynch in your movie, it may require Cheetos. This is what Steven Spielberg learned on the set of The Fablemans.

David Lynch is a Cheetos guy

Talking to Empire, Lynch required a bag of Cheetos in his dressing room on the set of The Fablemans.

“Well, Cheetos, number one, I love them,” he revealed. “And any chance I can, I get them. But I know that they're not exactly health food. So when I do leave the house and I get a chance to… But I don't get them that often, honestly.

“If I do get them, I want a big bag,” he continued. “Because once you start… you need to have a lot before you could slow down and actually stop. Otherwise, with a small bag, then you'd be prowling for days to find more […] It's incredible flavour.”

In The Fablemans, Lynch plays John Ford, the acclaimed filmmaker. He doesn't have a prominent role in the film, but it's a pivotal moment at the end of the film.

The Fablemans is Steven Spielberg's latest film. It's a semi-autobiographical film about his life as a young boy and his dysfunctional family move to a new city. As expected of a Spielberg joint, the film got plenty of awards love. At the Oscars, it was nominated for seven awards, including Best Picture, winning none.

David Lynch is an acclaimed director in his own right. Some of his notable credits include The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Twin Peaks. In 1984, he directed an adaptation of Dune.