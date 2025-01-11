In his recent appearance on the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, newly named Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson reacted to Kevin Hart's comments in September about the institution. Hart was joined by Florida A&M alumnus Will Packer, and both were on the show in promotion of the Peacock series Fight Night. Packer engaged Hampton University alumnus DJ Envy in playful banter about their institutions.

DJ Envy brought a Hampton University football helmet, saying that he brought it because Packer always finds a way to rep Florida A&M in their conversations. This started Hart's jokes about HBCUs.

“You know what, it's a lot of old ****** that can't let college go. A lot of old ****** that just can't accept that it's over.”

Packer responded to Hart, saying, “When you with a cat that never went to any school at all…He didn't go to a historically nothing.”

Hart responded, “I'll tell you what, I didn't and this is why. You guys are the example of what you don't want to be. It's over.”

Loren Lorosa, who is an alumna of Delaware State University, chimed in saying, “When you go to an HBCU you don't let it go.”

After Hart joked and said that she didn't go to an HBCU she let it be known that she attended Delaware State. He then made jokes many HBCU alumni believed might have been a bridge too far.

“That is not an HBCU,” Hart said incorrectly. “I know what Delaware State is. That's just a bunch of ****** on campus…that's ****** in Delaware.”

DeSean Jackson addressed the comments, which he was made aware of a few hours before he did the interview.

“See what's crazy is I didn't even know about that viral moment until like maybe like few hours…So when I heard about what he said I reached out to him and you know I tried to get him to call in to to apologize because now your little homie is the head coach over there.”

He continued, even hinting that Kevin Hart could possibly support Jackson’s efforts at Delaware State.

“One thing I would say about Kevin man, Kevin's a great dude and [I] got a great relationship with him. I know he just say things you know how he is. But for sure, Kevin's gonna come support. I mean, you know his roots for Philadelphia and being being a huge Eagles fan you know he was like, ‘Man what I need to do? Y’all got a building I can come put my name on?' I'm like, ‘Yeah we got a whole lot of stuff you can put your name on. It’s an HBCU we gon’ need you!’ So, I'm looking forward to building a lot of relationships man”

Kevin Hart has a penchant for charitable donations, so he could certainly donate money to Delaware State with DeSean Jackson at the helm of the football program. Over the years, Hart has been involved in philanthropic efforts aimed at assisting HBCU students in paying for college.

He worked with UNCF, donating $100,000 in 2015 and partnering with them to create a $600,000 scholarship that provided funding to support Knowledge Is Power Program students from eight different cities who were attending 11 HBCUs. Per a report by Essense magazine, Hart donated $300,000 of his own money.