DeSean Jackson is ready to begin the next chapter of his life. As the next big name to make waves in the HBCU community, Jackson stunned the football world when he agreed to become the next head coach at Delaware State.

One day after the news broke on Dec. 26, Jackson reacted to his new job. The former NFL star focused on his plans to impact the HBCU community, saying he wants to help increase Delaware State's presence in the space.

“HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America,” Jackson said, via ESPN's Pete Thamel. “But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar-athletes in every field of human endeavors.”

Jackson also referred to the job as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to ESPN. Jackson told Thamel that his post-playing career dream was to coach at an HBCU.

The head coaching position with Delaware State will be the first of Jackson's career. The former wide receiver and return specialist retired from the NFL in 2023 before becoming the offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School. He helped the Bruins achieve a 9-5 record in 2024 while averaging over 29 points per game.

Jackson will have a steep hill to climb in his first year with the Hornets. Delaware State has not had a winning season since 2012 and has not won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since 1991. They are coming off a 1-11 season in 2024, during which they faced one FBS opponent, dropping a 35-14 season opener to Hawaii.

DeSean Jackson's projected impact on Delaware State

While Jackson is expected to endure speed bumps early in his time with Delaware State, he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact on the school. As the program's most notable hire to date, Jackson will elevate them to a new level they have not previously reached.

Regardless of his untested coaching skills, Jackson will be an elite recruiter for a school of Delaware State's magnitude. Deion Sanders had the same impact at Jackson State when he recruited five-star recruit Travis Hunter to his team. However, Sanders also had the benefit of his son, Shedeur Sanders, joining the FCS program.

Jackson will not be the only superstar head coach to make his debut with an HBCU program in 2025. Just days before his hiring, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was hired as the next head coach of Norfolk State. The Spartans also play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, setting the table for a handful of high-profile clashes in the next couple of years.