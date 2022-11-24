Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New Jersey Devils woke up Wednesday feeling dangerous, with their eyes set on setting a new franchise record for most consecutive wins. But the Toronto Maple Leafs had other plans, as John Tavares and company beat the Devils in New Jersey, 2-1.

It was an especially painful loss for the Devils. For one, they had three goals disallowed by game officials. Fans were so disappointed at how the game was officiated that they started throwing random objects into the ice in the third period, halting play for a good amount of time.

Of course, even Devils players are left frustrated by the loss. It’s hard to imagine the feeling of winning 13 games in a row in a brutal league like the NHL and coming on the verge of breaking a record only to lose in the manner New Jersey did Wednesday.

If it’s any consolation, the Devils did not look bad against the Maple Leafs even though the result did not favor them.

“We fought. We left it all out there.” Devils forward Erik Haula said after the game.

Indeed. The Devils played well overall despite the loss, as evidenced by the fact that they outshot Toronto by a huge margin, 35-20. New Jersey had more hits (15-9) and won more faceoffs (36-25). The Devils simply did not have a great start, allowing Toronto to gain a 2-0 lead in the first period, which was huge for the Maple Leafs’ confidence, especially in a road game against a team on the cusp of making history.