Published November 20, 2022

The stunning start to the NHL season by the New Jersey Devils continued Saturday in record-setting fashion in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators. The Devils won on the road for the 9th straight time, and goal scorer Erik Haula credited his team’s resiliency and recently recalled goalie Akira Schmid for the victory.

No NHL team has won 9 games in a row on the road since the 2019-20 season. The victory was also New Jersey’s 12th win in a row, and if they can defeat the Edmonton Oilers Monday, they will tie the team’s all-time winning streak.

“We were just resilient,” Haula said. “There were a couple holes in our game, I thought, where we got a little bit comfortable, and that’s when they kind of took it to us a little bit and got some chances. But overall, good for Schmid, great game from him, and 12 in a row. We’ve got to feel good about this one.”

In addition to the length of both streaks, the Devils performance has caught the attention of the NHL because the team did not make the playoffs last season. Additionally, the team lost its first 2 games of the regular season, and fans called for head coach Lindy Ruff’s firing.

Those calls have been replaced by fans who chant, “We’re sorry, Lindy,” at Devils home games.

Ruff explained that the Devils have been getting consistent contributions from all four of their lines. “I thought tonight was a total team game,” Ruff said. “We got production, we got a key short-handed goal from Sharangovich, but all four lines were in on it.”

If the Devils continue to get production from up and down the lineup their impressive winning streak is likely to continue.