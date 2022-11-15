Published November 15, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New Jersey Devils look like one of the best teams in hockey right now and Jack Hughes isn’t trying to hear any negativity regarding the team’s performance. After a reporter tried to nitpick some issues in the Devils’ play of late, Hughes swiftly shut her down by referring to the team’s nine-game winning streak, via B/R Open Ice.

Jack Hughes with a SAVAGE response 🥶 pic.twitter.com/59EcQXejh6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 15, 2022

When asked how the Devils could improve their performances and find more consistency throughout the full 60 minutes, Hughes scoffed and replied, “I mean we’re on a nine-game heater, I’d say we’re doing okay.”

It was certainly an odd question from the reporter, who was indicating the Devils had a lack of consistency in their play. It’s hard to call a nine-game winning streak anything but consistent, however, and Hughes made clear he’s not worried about that, so long as the wins keep piling in.

At 12-3-0, the Devils are the hottest team in the league, and Hughes isn’t worried about issues with consistency, at least not until they start popping up. The Devils have the second-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference and the best in the Atlantic Division. They’ve conceded just 38 goals while scoring 55 across their first 15 games, averaging 2.53 goals surrendered and 3.66 goals scored.

Hughes himself has been a key cog in New Jersey’s early-season success. The Devils forward has 15 points in his first 15 games this year, including five goals and 10 assists. He ranks third on the team in points behind Jesper Bratt (19) and Nico Hischier (17). Hughes’ 10 assists are second behind only Bratt (14) and he’s third in goals on the squad behind Hischier (8) and Miles Wood (6).

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday evening as they look to extend their winning streak to double digits, and Hughes will be hoping to see more of the consistency the team has displayed throughout the first portion of the campaign.