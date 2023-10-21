The New Jersey Devils took on the New York Islanders on Friday night in a clash between Metropolitan Division rivals. It was a hard-fought game that saw the Islanders force overtime in the final minutes. However, New Jersey did enough to pull out the victory. And they did so thanks to a big-time performance from forward Jack Hughes.

Hughes scored two goals and four points against New York on Friday. This performance brought his point total to 10 on the young season. He has surpassed Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat for the league lead in points. And he made Devils franchise history in the process.

Hughes has become the fastest player in team history to record 10 points in a season, according to NHL Public Relations. The 22-year-old needed just four games to reach that mark. John MacLean, the previous record holder, needed five games in 1988-89 to score 10 points.

Hughes provided the primary assist on Tyler Toffoli's power-play goal in the second period to open his account for the night. That goal also represented Toffoli's first goal with New Jersey following an offseason trade from the Calgary Flames.

Hughes provided another primary assist in the second period, and this one was a family affair. Jack's brother, defenseman Luke Hughes, scored his first goal of the season to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead.

Jack Hughes scored his first goal of the game early in the third period to give the Devils the lead once again. And in overtime, the 22-year-old New Jersey star navigated the Islanders defense to end the game with his second goal.

The Devils are back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal. Let's see if Hughes can build upon this performance and add to his league-leading point total.