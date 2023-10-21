The New Jersey Devils have dealt with some discipline issues in their last two games. These issues did not sit well with head coach Lindy Ruff in the slightest. Ruff went off on Monday, telling the media that he was willing to bench players who continued to take bad penalties. One player who did get benched on Monday was star forward Timo Meier.

There didn't seem to be any hard feelings between Meier and Ruff. And on Friday, the Devils forward enjoyed a bounce-back game. He didn't score, but he did provide two assists against the New York Islanders. New Jersey went on to win the game in overtime 5-4.

After the game, Ruff spoke to the media and was asked about Meier's performance. The Devils bench boss had high praise for his star forward. “I loved Timo's game. I thought Timo skated, made a great play on the first goal. The overtime goal, hanging onto the puck, not allowing the Islanders to change…another great play,” Ruff said, via Devils reporter Amanda Stein. “I thought he used his size, skated well. That's the Timo Meier we need.”

It's certainly an encouraging performance after Meier played just one shift in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Monday. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year, $70.4 million extension this summer. He figures to play a major role for the Devils moving forward.

Meier provided the primary assist on Dougie Hamilton's first-period power-play goal. And in overtime, he helped set up Jack Hughes for his second goal of the night. Hughes led the way with four points in Friday's win.

The Devils and Meier certainly hope the momentum continues moving forward. New Jersey's next game comes on October 24 as they travel to Canada for a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.