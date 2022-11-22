Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New Jersey Devils just seem that they are incapable of losing games. You have to jog and then walk some more before you reach the last time the Devils lost a game. Since losing to the Washington Capitals late last October, the Devils have managed to stitch together a 13-year win streak, a stretch that includes their 5-2 win Monday at home against the Edmonton Oilers which also tied their franchise record for the most wins in a row.

Shortly after that victory, the Devils made a couple of front-office maneuvers that sent both Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl back to the Utica Comets of the AHL, per Amanda Stein of NewJerseyDevils.com.

“Holtz and Bahl have been with the NHL club since the beginning of the year, but have been limited to just four and three games respectively. Holtz scored the Devils first goal of the season in Philadelphia on opening night, which was his lone point in his four games. As the Devils have settled into a rhythm with their lineup and their on-ice play, Holtz and Bahl will join the Comets where they will be able to get in substantial playing time.”

Holtz and Bahl have combined for just a goal (Holtz) in seven games between the two of them this season. Their re-assignment to the AHL shouldn’t have any significant impact on the play on the ice of the Devils, who are looking to set a new club record for consecutive wins this coming Wednesday night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at home.