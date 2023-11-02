New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes received the ultimate praise from New Jersey legend Martin Brodeur recently.

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes has played eight games in the 2023-24 NHL season. And he has absolutely gone off, scoring five goals and 18 points to begin the year. Hughes currently leads the league in points, and has shown incredible improvement in his game. That improvement has even caught the eye of a Devils legend.

Former New Jersey goalie Martin Brodeur has long since hung up his skates. He now works for the team as their executive vice president of business development. But he spoke with NHL.com on Wednesday about the Devils' current star man.

“When I watch Jack, it's almost like somebody's moving him with a joystick,” Brodeur told NHL.com. “It's like he gets out there and goes this way, that way, just doing his own thing.”

According to Brodeur, there is one aspect of Hughes's game that has clearly improved above all else. “The growth in his physical ability,” the Devils legend said. “I mean, you can see it. What he was able to do last season, he's doing the same thing, but better. He's staying on his feet, not falling every two shifts, and to me that's the sign.”

Brodeur mentioned how evident it is that Hughes wanted to become stronger on the puck this season. Hughes is still on the smaller side when it comes to size, but his strength can be an invaluable asset if he keeps improving. “His hockey sense, skills, skating ability, is just above most of the players in the NHL. He's learning how to be a pro now,” the Devils legend said of Hughes, via NHL.com.

Jack Hughes and the Devils will look to win their third game in a row on Thursday. They take on the Minnesota Wild in the second leg of a home-and-home series.