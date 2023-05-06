The New Jersey Devils needed an inspired effort in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes after their brutal Game 1 loss. However, the inspiration was nowhere to be seen, and the team now trails Carolina 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New Jersey lost 6-1 on Friday night and overall looked overmatched by the Hurricanes. After the game, Devils star Nico Hischier took the opportunity to vent his frustration with the performance.

“What bothers me the most is that we just got out-battled. It’s the playoffs, we should be really pissed off right now,” Hischier told Devils reporter Amanda Stein on Friday night.

Hischier certainly has reason to be frustrated with his team’s performance. After a goalless first period for both teams, New Jersey allowed four goals in the second period and two in the third.

Two of Carolina’s second-period goals were scored by one player. Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice to in about two and a half minutes to open the scoring.

Carolina also received goals from forwards Jordan Staal and Martin Necas in the second period. The Devils got on the board with a goal from Miles Wood in the third period. However, Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen put the game away for the Hurricanes.

The Devils are no strangers to poor starts to a series this postseason. New Jersey lost both Games 1 and 2 of their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers by a score of 5-1.

If the Devils want to mount another comeback, they’ll need to find inspiration before Game 3. Game 3 takes place in New Jersey on Sunday, May 7 with the game being televised to American fans on TNT.