The Carolina Hurricanes came into Game 2 against the New Jersey Devils with momentum on their side. They left Game 2 with even more momentum, and a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes won 6-1 on Friday night, outplaying the Devils in every facet. Carolina’s win in Game 2 follows up their 5-1 victory in Game 1 where they chased rookie goalie Akira Schmid.

The Hurricanes once again chased Schmid in this game. The 22-year-old Devils rookie allowed four goals on 21 shots before being relieved by Vitek Vanecek. Vanececk allowed two goals on eight shots on Friday.

During and after the game, NHL Twitter had a field day with this result. Some lamented the result given that this game is the only Stanley Cup Playoffs game on Friday’s schedule. Others simply made jokes at New Jersey’s expense.

What the Devils must have seen when the Canes came out of the tunnel in both of these games: pic.twitter.com/MLT9l9oTZP — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) May 6, 2023

One NHL game tonight and it's just the Canes ragdolling the Devils lifeless corpses around the ice pic.twitter.com/0Sg2I32OpK — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 6, 2023

Devils and Leafs getting swept in the 2nd round pic.twitter.com/v9dwjnWVDm — lauren (@njdlauren) May 6, 2023

Schmid after having to play a real team pic.twitter.com/ANO0kFsO8Z — Jack.Cohen5 (@metsfsndw5) May 6, 2023

Devils fans also took to Twitter on Friday after the game. They took the opportunity to vent their frustrations with how the team looked during Game 2.

Embarrassing just Embarrassing Devils once again didn't even show up and got blown out once again Devils haven't been competitive at all in the first 2 games — Donell Weaver (@dw112385) May 6, 2023

The series is over. Just putrid. For the love of GOD please find a goalie in the offseason. I BEG! They need to trade for a top tier goalie to compete with these playoff teams. As simple as that. Just don’t get swept. 4-1 is respectable. — Chris (@KRNG_Chris) May 6, 2023

The game started out rather close. New Jersey and Carolina ended the first period still without a goal for either team. However, the Hurricanes found their game in the second period. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice to lead a four-goal effort by Carolina.

Miles Wood put New Jersey on the board in the third period. It did little but give the team a consolation prize as the Hurricanes scored another two goals to put the game away.

The series now shifts to New Jersey for Games 3 and 4. The Devils can close the gap in Game 3 on Sunday. Their last series ended with them coming back from a 2-0 deficit. Only time will tell if New Jersey can pull off a repeat performance.