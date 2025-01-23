The New Jersey Devils lost four straight games entering Wednesday night's action. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe blew up at practice on Wednesday after calling out star players earlier in the week. It seemed to work as New Jersey skated to a 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins. However, they lost goalie Jacob Markstrom during the contest.

Markstrom stopped a shot early in the second period. However, Bruins forward Justin Brazeau collided with the New Jersey goalie in the crease. Markstrom stayed down on the ice after the whistle. He was eventually helped off the ice by a trainer and teammate Stefan Noesen.

The Devils awaited an update following the game. Unfortunately, the news coming out of New Jersey is not encouraging. Keefe spoke with reporters following the win over the Bruins. While he mentioned that Markstrom was feeling better, the Devils bench boss confirmed that he will be out of action to some extent.

“We’ll take some time before we know the full extent on [Markstrom],” Keefe explained, via New Jersey Hockey Now's James Nichols. “I talked to him, he is in good spirits. He’s feeling a lot better than before, so that’s positive. He’s going to miss some time.”

Markstrom was a massive offseason pickup for the Devils over the summer. New Jersey traded for him in a deal with the Calgary Flames during the Stanley Cup Final. He enjoyed a bounceback season after struggling in 2022-23 with the Flames.

This season, the veteran puckstopper has continued his strong play. Markstrom entered Wednesday night's contest with a record of 21-9-5, three shutouts, and a .912 save percentage. Additionally, the Devils goalie ranks 12th in the league in Goals Saved Above Average and 11th in Goals Saved Above Expected, according to Evolving Hockey.

New Jersey certainly needed a win, and they got it on Wednesday night. However, losing Jacob Markstrom for any amount of time is certainly a tough loss. It appears as if backup goalie Jake Allen will be tasked with holding down the fort until Markstrom can return to the ice.