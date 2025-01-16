The New Jersey Devils are in playoff contention in 2024-25. A major reason for this is the Devils' decision to hire Sheldon Keefe as head coach over the summer. The Toronto Maple Leafs fired Keefe after nine seasons with the organization. On Thursday, Keefe returns to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs for the first time as a visitor.

The Devils and Maple Leafs have played twice this season. Toronto won both of those contests by scores of 4-2 and 2-1. Keefe is seeking his first win over his former club on Thursday night. He still has ties to the city as his family still lives in Toronto. As for the game, the New Jersey bench boss admitted to being excited for the contest.

“I’m excited for it. I spent nine years there, the Leafs time, but the Marlies time too, was equally special to me and I was fortunate to essentially raise my family there, in fact, they're still living there,” he said, via the team's official website.

“It's great to get back there. I'll be able to have lots of friends and family in the building, and then also, just to see the faces around the arena (…) there's a lot of people throughout the organization and in through the building that that you are used to seeing and are such a big part of your career, that the chance to reconnect with them and see them…it's gonna be a funny walk into the visiting side of things,” he continued.

Devils' Sheldon Keefe reflects on Maple Leafs tenure

Sheldon Keefe found some success with the Maple Leafs. For instance, he delivered the franchise's first playoff series victory since 2004. The Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, that playoff victory is the only playoff series victory the team achieved under Keefe. The team was routinely criticized by the media for their shortcomings in the postseason. Keefe mentioned on Wednesday that his experience in Toronto has helped him in certain respects.

“I believe I’ve got thicker skin as a result. I think I’ve been through a lot there that’s helped me grow probably quicker than normal. And I think I’ve come out the other side of it all right and feel like I was all the more prepared coming into this job and I’m sort of ready for anything that comes up,” Keefe said, via the Devils' official team website.

The Devils and Maple Leafs are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2025. Thursday's game could certainly be a preview for a playoff series in the latter stages of the tournament. For Keefe, it will be emotional, but he understands the task at hand.