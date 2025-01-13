When the Detroit Red Wings fired Derek Lalonde at the end of December, sitting 13-18-4 and near the bottom of the NHL's Eastern Conference, it looked like another postseason-less spring awaited in Motown. But fast forward two weeks — and seven consecutive victories under new head coach Todd McLellan — and the Wings are just two points back of the final wildcard berth in the conference.

The roster is firing on all cylinders right now, and no one has been more impactful than Patrick Kane. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is leading the league in scoring since Christmas; he's on a heater that's seen the American score five goals and 13 points over a seven-game point streak. The good times are just starting to roll for the storied Original Six franchise, and McLellan is just the second Red Wings coach to win seven of his first eight games behind the bench, joining Mike Babcock, who started 12-1 in 2005-06.

It goes without saying that Detroit is surging up the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15 — and they aren't the only ones. Not once this season has there been a seven-day stretch with more movement on the leaderboard, and that figures to continue in earnest as the stretch run heats up. While the Western Conference is a little less crowded, in the East, there are seven non-playoff teams all within five points of the final postseason slot. That is just ridiculous, and should make for a dramatic last three months in the NHL slate.

Headlining Week 15 is the 25th annual Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday. Canmore, Alberta plays host to the festivities, and all seven Canadian teams will be in action, starting with the Ottawa Senators hosting the Boston Bruins, and finishing with a Pacific Division clash between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 ET.

There's a lot going on in the National these days, and we're still a couple of weeks away from the 4 Nations Face-Off — the highly-anticipated tournament kicks off on February 12 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Until then, it's all NHL hockey, all the time. Thanks for reading the latest edition of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings.

Previous 2024-25 NHL Power Rankings: Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

After a couple weeks out of the top spot, the Capitals are back in a big way in Week 15. It was a great stretch in the nation's capital (and not just because the Washington Commanders won a playoff game for the first time since 2006). The Caps have picked up a point in seven straight games, improving to 28-10-5 and taking back over top spot in the President's Trophy race. Alex Ovechkin kept on cooking, becoming the second player in NHL history to score at least 20 goals in 20 straight seasons after potting an empty netter — his 873rd career goal — in a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Saturday. The only player with more is Gordie Howe, who scored 20 goals 22 times in a row between 1949-71. Also of note this week is the retirement of Alex Chiasson, who was an important piece of the 2018 Stanley Cup winning Capitals. We're into the back half of the campaign, and Washington is still looking like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

After an incredible stretch that saw the Golden Knights win 13 times in 15 tries from December 3 – January 7, Vegas has lost two of three games since. That included a pair of disappointing home losses to a pair of non-playoff teams from New York. The Islanders surprisingly shut out the Knights 4-0 on Thursday, and the Rangers squeaked by them 2-1 two nights later. Bruce Cassidy's club was able to right the ship quickly, defeating the Wild 4-1 in the final NHL game of the week on Sunday night. Both the Capitals and Knights have a good argument for the No. 1 spot, but it's Vegas taking the back seat this time around. This is still the top team in the West, and tied with Washington at 29-11-3. The Jack Eichel Hart Trophy conversation has started to heat up, and he's a huge reason why this team has been so successful in 2024-25. A three-game road trip begins in Smashville on Tuesday before stops in Carolina and Chicago in Week 15.

3. Edmonton Oilers (no change)

Despite winning five of their last six games, the Oilers haven't done quite enough to crack the top two in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15. But they're almost there. Edmonton is looking like a wagon, led as usual by Connor McDavid and the league's top goal scorer, Leon Draisaitl. The German has been especially prolific, and he's up to 31 goals in 42 games — that's six goals ahead of the closest player. He's entered the Hart Trophy discussion, although McDavid continues to produce in bunches as well. Along with some excellent goaltending from Stuart Skinner as of late, the Oil are looking again like a top threat in the West. Edmonton has lost just once in January, and the club is looking poised to continue chasing the Knights for the Pacific Division crown the rest of the way. The Kings — who are just two points behind the Oilers with two games in hand — make a big visit to Rogers Place on Monday night.

4. Winnipeg Jets (no change)

Welcome to the 300 club, Connor Hellebuyck. The superstar American is the third fastest goaltender to reach 300 wins; it took him 538 games to achieve the feat. That's behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 games) and Jacques Plante (521). Last season's Vezina Trophy winner is making a great case to go back-to-back, and the Jets have returned to the top of the NHL leaderboard. Currently 29-12-3, Winnipeg is tied with Washington and Vegas at 61 points, but has played one extra contest. Following a three-game losing streak, the Jets have won two of three — picking up a point in all of them — including a Hellebuyck masterclass in a 3-0 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday night. Scott Arniel's team will be home for a trio of games in Week 15, welcoming the Canucks, Kraken and Flames to the Canada Life Centre over the next six days.

Following six wins in a row at the end of December, it looked like the Avalanche would continue the march up the NHL Power Rankings. But Jared Bednar's squad is staying put in Week 15 after rotating losses and wins since January 4. That included an abysmal 3-1 defeat at the hands of the lowly Blackhawks on Wednesday night. A pair of triumphs over Florida and Minnesota was encouraging, but erased by a 3-0 shutout loss to the Jets to end the week. Colorado is a Stanley Cup contender with Mackenzie Blackwood between the pipes, but after a slow start to the season, the Avs are still eight points away from the league's best teams. Will league leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon and co. be able to close the gap before April? Whether they do or not, this is a team that nobody wants to play in Round 1.

6. Minnesota Wild (no change)

One of the teams the Avalanche could be playing in Round 1 is the resurgent Wild, who have quickly put a four-game losing streak in mid-December into the rearview. Minnesota has won five of seven and seven of 10, improving to 27-13-4 and returning to second place in the Central Division. Although there's no breathing room with Colorado and Dallas hot on the trail, this team continues to win, even without Kirill Kaprizov. That's extremely encouraging considering the Russian superstar was a Hart Trophy frontrunner before his unfortunate injury. The 27-year-old remains on injured reserve, but in his absence, grizzled veteran Mats Zuccarello is stepping up. The Norwegian is just under a point-per-game with 30 in 31 games; he just continues to produce in 2024-25. The Wild aren't getting a bump up the NHL Power Rankings, as they lost twice in three tries to end the week, but the rest of season outlook is still bright for John Hynes' troops.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs (+1)

The top spot in the Atlantic Division now belongs to the Maple Leafs, who had won five games in a row before a tough ending to the week. Toronto went on a heater in early January, beating the Islanders and Flyers twice each and the Bruins once. But a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes was followed up by a disappointing 3-0 defeat against the Canucks to end the week. Either way, the Leafs are looking like a top team in the East, now 27-15-2 and with three points of separation on the second-place Panthers. The spotlight game for Toronto this week is Thursday night when Sheldon Keefe makes his return to Ontario's capital. The Devils have been just about as good as the Leafs this year, and this is the first week Toronto has been ahead of New Jersey in the NHL Power Rankings. Thursday's tilt should be appointment viewing for fans of both franchises.

8. Los Angeles Kings (+1)

The Arthur Kaliyev experiment finally ended in Los Angeles last week; the Kings placed the former 33rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft on waivers. The Uzbekistan-born American forward was claimed by the Rangers, and after failing to pan out in California, he'll look for better results in the Big Apple. LA hasn't missed him, with Jim Hiller's club winning five games in a row before the Flames busted the streak with a tight 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon. The Kings are now firmly entrenched in a playoff spot at 24-11-5, and are just eight points back of the Golden Knights at the top of both the Pacific Division and overall NHL standings — with three games in hand. A five-game road trip with two legs already complete continues in Edmonton Monday, Vancouver Thursday and Seattle Saturday.

9. Dallas Stars (+2)

Just when we were starting to get used to mediocrity from the 2024-25 Stars, the dam broke. Dallas went on a seven-game winning streak between December 29 – January 11, returning to a top-three spot in the Central Division. Although the week ended with a tough 3-2 loss to the Senators, it's still been a phenomenal couple of weeks in Texas. Now 27-14-1 — and with both Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith playing some great hockey between the pipes — the Stars look poised to continue climbing. They're just six points back in the President's Trophy race, and are looking like one of the league's best teams as of late. Dallas has been on the road for the last four contests, and after winning three of the first four, they'll look to wrap up a successful trip in Toronto against the Leafs on Tuesday.

10. New Jersey Devils (-3)

The Leafs only managed to win one round under Keefe, but the Devils new head coach can't be blamed too much for the continued postseason woes in Toronto. New Jersey got the better of its cross-division rivals in each of the first two games they played this season — both in Newark — and now it's time for Keefe to return to the Six. The 44-year-old has led a massive resurgence for his team in 2024-25; the Devils went from a non-playoff team last season to one of the best in the East this time around. Now third place in the Metropolitan Division — and looking like a lock to make the playoffs — Keefe is certainly in the mix for the Jack Adams Award. Before Thursday's big game, the Devils welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers to the Prudential Center on Tuesday.

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1)

After their second four-game losing streak of the season at the beginning of January, the Lightning racked off three wins in four tries in Week 14. Led as usual by Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay downed Carolina on Tuesday, Boston on Thursday and Pittsburgh on Sunday. A 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey was mixed in on Saturday, but the Bolts still picked up a point in all four games. That has Jon Cooper's team up to 23-15-3, and ahead of their Florida rivals in the NHL Power Rankings for the first time in several weeks. With the Panthers and Bruins both slumping, the Lightning have returned to third place in the Atlantic Division, and are just seven points back of the first place Leafs with three games in hand. They'll look to keep the good times rolling against the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday before returning home to welcome the Ducks to Amalie Arena two nights later.

For the first time ever, the 2026 Winter Classic is headed south. The Panthers will host the Rangers at LoanDepot Park for the event on January 2, 2026. It's the most southern game in NHL history, and it'll be interesting to see how the ice holds up in the warm conditions. That's a long way away though, and the defending champions are struggling again in 2025. Florida has lost five times in eight tries, and hasn't won two in a row since a four-game streak in the middle of December. With that, it's the lowest the Cats have been in the history of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings. They'll figure it out, but right now, they don't deserve to be in the top-10. A great opportunity to right the ship beckons against the lowly Flyers in Philly on Monday night.

13. Carolina Hurricanes (no change)

The highlight of Week 14 for the Hurricanes was Eric Staal having his jersey retired ahead of a game against the Ducks on Sunday. Although Carolina was beaten 3-2 in overtime by Anaheim, it was still a memorable evening. Carolina's captain for seven seasons, Staal was the leading scorer in the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping the Hurricanes win their inaugural championship over the Oilers in a thrilling Game 7. No. 12 was raised to the rafters, joining Glen Wesley (No. 2), Ron Francis (No.10) and current head coach Rod Brind'Amour (No.17). Other than that, it was a pretty uneventful week for a Canes team that has won four and lost four since New Year's Eve. Standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15, Carolina will head to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Wednesday night.

14. Calgary Flames (+3)

With rookie Dustin Wolf playing some of his best hockey of the season — and making a legitimate case for Calder Trophy consideration — the Flames have won five of their last eight games. With that, Calgary is just one point back of Vancouver for the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference, with a game in hand. The NHL Power Rankings was kind to this team in Week 15, but the wins will have to keep coming if the Flames hope to remain in the upper half of the league over the next several weeks. A huge challenge awaits Ryan Huska's club, in the form of a four-game road trip with stops in Chicago, St. Louis (x2) and Winnipeg — all in the next six days.

15. Montreal Canadiens (+4)

Another week and another impressive showing for the Canadiens. This team was once at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but after a sizzling hot stretch, Montreal is 20-18-4 and just two points out of a playoff spot in the East. With nine wins in 12 games, there's serious belief in Quebec that this team continue producing and advance to the dance come April. Patrik Laine is going to be a catalyst in that quest, and after missing more time with an illness, he scored in his return. Although it was a hard-luck 2-1 loss to the Stars, there is a ton of buzz around this roster right now, and the Habs look well-positioned to at least make a run for a wildcard. That has the Bell Centre absolutely rocking as of late, although Montreal will pass through Utah and Dallas before returning home for a huge clash with the Maple Leafs on Hockey Day in Canada Saturday.

16. Boston Bruins (-2)

The big story coming out of Beantown last week was the alleged rift between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The Bruins' captain absolutely ripped into the individual who reported it, claiming there's nothing but love between the two stars. Marchand and Pastrnak let the results do the talking on Saturday, beating the Panthers 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, it came on the heels of six straight losses. This club hasn't faced a losing streak that long in years, and if it happens again, it could be a tough road to the playoffs. The Eastern Conference is getting so crowded, and although the B's are holding onto the top wildcard berth, there are eight teams within six points. Joe Sacco's team will look to win two games in a row for the first time in 2025 when the Lightning visit TD Garden on Tuesday.

17. St. Louis Blues (-2)

There aren't too many NHL general managers who can say that they've logged 1,500 games in the league. Blues GM Doug Armstrong will add his name to a very small list when the Flames visit Enterprise Center this week. A highly respected executive, Armstrong led St. Louis to the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship in 2028-19, and he'll be one of just 19 general managers to hit 1,500 games. The longtime front office mastermind has plans to pass the torch to former player Alex Steen after 2025-26, and by then, he'll be 15th all-time. Incredible accomplishment for the 60-year-old Canadian. On the ice, the Blues are struggling, having lost three of their last four games. Still just four points out of a playoff spot, STL will look to get back on track — and get a win for the GM — in a two-game home set against the Flames on Tuesday and Thursday.

18. Columbus Blue Jackets (+5)

Don't look now, but the Blue Jackets — widely expected to be bottom feeders in 2024-25 — are occupying the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference. Even more encouragingly, there's belief that Columbus can actually hold onto it and be one of the last eight teams standing come April. The Jackets remain on a tear, having won four games in a row and eight in 11 tries. Zach Werenski is probably the Norris Trophy frontrunner right now; his game log has been looking like MacKinnon's as of late. Even with Sean Monahan on injured reserve, the depth on the forward core is stepping up; Adam Fantilli has not looked out of place centering a couple of red hot wingers in Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov. The cannon in Columbus is getting a workout as of late, and with games against the Flyers and Sharks on tap in Week 15, that figures to continue in earnest.

19. Vancouver Canucks (-1)

It seems like everything that can go wrong, has gone wrong for the Canucks in 2024-25. But despite that — and despite the fact that they've lost four times in five tries, Vancouver remains in the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The way they're playing, though, that's not going to last. It's been a slow and steady fall down the NHL Power Rankings, and with nine losses in 12 games since December 18, something quickly needs to change or else back-to-back trips to the postseason is just not going to happen. Getting Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson back is monumental, and the two will need to be otherworldly if this roster hopes to get in. On the bright side, Filip Hronek is almost ready to return, and that should be a big help in the squad's quest to turn things around in 2025.

20. Detroit Red Wings (+6)

Should the Red Wings be even higher up the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15? There's certainly a long way for McClellan's club to go, but what an encouraging couple of weeks it's been. Vintage Patrick Kane is back, and with seven wins in a row, the sky looks to be the limit in Motown. Of course, things can change quickly — Detroit had lost four in a row before the current heater — but both Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon have been excellent, and the entire roster looks to be rejuvenated under its new coach. Now back to relevance in the Eastern Conference, the work continues to finally get into the playoffs come April. It's a busy four-game slate for the Wings this week, with the Sharks, Panthers, Lightning and Stars all lining up to try and bust the streak.

21. Pittsburgh Penguins (-5)

The NHL Power Rankings has probably been a little too kind to the Penguins as of late, and after six losses in seven tries, it's a huge slide for Sidney Crosby and co. this week. Although he probably won't care too much, the captain is now ninth place in all-time scoring, passing Joe Sakic. No one will ever beat Wayne Gretzky's 2,857, but could Crosby finish his career in second? That spot currently belongs to Jaromir Jagr, who managed 1,921 points in his illustrious career. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is less than 300 points away, and you can never count out Sid the Kid. Despite the impressive milestone, the Pens are going the wrong direction, and are now two points out of a playoff berth. The Kraken are in town on Tuesday before a lengthy seven-game road trip begins in Buffalo on Friday.

22. New York Rangers (+2)

Just when it looked like the Rangers might not be capable of turning their season around in 2024-25, New York has managed to win four times in six tries. It's only a start, but it's victories the Blueshirts badly needed — in terms of both precious points and team morale. A nice 3-2 overtime victory against the Devils was followed up by an impressive 2-1 win over the Golden Knights two nights later. Igor Shesterkin is back in the lineup, and he was excellent against both New Jersey and Vegas. He'll have to keep up that kind of play if the Rangers hope to climb back up the Eastern Conference table. Still just four points out of a postseason slot, Peter Laviolette's squad is in Colorado on Tuesday and Utah on Thursday before returning home to welcome the red hot Blue Jackets to Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

23. Ottawa Senators (-2)

It's been a tale of two teams for the Senators over the last month and a half. Ottawa went on an impressive run in December, winning eight times in nine tries — including a six-game winning streak. But they lost six of seven directly afterwards, and that was all it took to fall out of a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference. The week ended positively, with the Sens shutting out the Penguins on Saturday before escaping with a 3-2 win over the Stars the next day. Now 21-18-3, Ottawa is in Long Island on Tuesday before returning home to play Washington and Boston on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Ridly Greig also re-signed last week, and he'll spend at least the next four years in Canada's capital.

24. New York Islanders (+3)

After losing six times in eight games at the end of December, the Islanders have finally shown some signs of life in the New Year. New York has won three games in a row for just the first time this season, and they're going up three spots in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15. Encouragingly, all three of those victories came on the road; in Boston last Sunday, Vegas on Thursday and Utah on Saturday. The final victory was enough to vault the Isles over Utah for the first time in several weeks. Patrick Roy's team is still five points out of a playoff spot, and have various teams to leapfrog, but it's a great start to 2025. The Isles will look to keep the momentum going over a lovely seven-game homestand at UBS Arena that begins against the Senators on Tuesday.

25. Utah Hockey Club (-5)

The last thing the Utah Hockey Club needed in the midst of an extended slump was the news that top forward Dylan Guenther would be out indefinitely. Although the injury isn't season-ending, the youngster will be out “for a while,” and that is just brutal for a club that is already missing Sean Durzi and John Marino. Connor Ingram returned to the lineup and looked good in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders, but Utah just can't stop the bleeding right now. With eight losses in 10 games, Andre Tourigny's group has fallen to just above .500 at 18-17-7, good for sixth place in the Central division. Now a full five points out of a playoff berth, and without one of their top players long-term, the next several weeks could be a huge challenge in Salt Lake City.

26. Philadelphia Flyers (-4)

Although the Flyers have continued to hang around the playoff conversation this season, this roster just does not look capable of getting in in 2025. Philadelphia has lost five of seven, falling under .500 at 18-20-5 and looking like an afterthought in the Eastern Conference. John Tortorella's team has now fallen to last place in the Metropolitan Division, and with president of hockey operations Keith Jones already saying the team plans to sell, expect a firesale out of Philly ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline. Joel Farabee was the latest healthy scratch, and his time in Philly is likely reaching an end. The only bright spot this week was a convincing 6-0 shellacking over Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks (more on that just below).

27. Anaheim Ducks (-2)

Gauthier was right in the limelight for the Ducks in Week 15, playing his first game in Philadelphia since he requested a trade away from the Flyers before ever playing an NHL game. Although Philly is on a free fall, they got the last laugh on Saturday, crushing Anaheim 6-0. And the fans at Wells Fargo Center absolutely let the 20-year-old have it. Gauthier was a non-factor, like most of his teammates, but he bounced back on Sunday, recording two goals in a 3-2 OT win. Of course, his second called game for the Ducks, who have still lost four of six. The magic number for a playoff spot is seven, and it's going to be tricky with a couple of good teams in the way. Now done with the first half of a six game road trip, Anaheim visits Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida in Week 15.

28. Seattle Kraken (+1)

The wheels have completely fallen off for the Kraken, who continued to hang around early in December but have now lost 10 times in 13 tries. That's not a recipe for any kind of sustained success, and Seattle has fallen to second last in the Pacific Division. A shot at the playoffs now seems like an afterthought for Dan Bylsma's club, and the front office is probably looking for a high pick in the draft instead. It'll be interesting to see what route GM Ron Francis goes ahead of the deadline, but any hope for a playoff spot is falling further and further away with every loss. The Kraken are in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Winnipeg on Thursday before returning to Climate Pledge Arena — along with the visiting Kings — on Saturday.

29. Nashville Predators (-1)

After July 1, the Predators were considered Stanley Cup contenders. Forty-two games into the 2024-25 NHL season, Nashville is now contending for the first overall pick in January. The futility just continues for this team, who cannot manage to gain any sort of positive momentum whatsoever. Make that five losses in seven tries for the Preds, who are back to second last in the Central Division, and just three points ahead of the lowly Blackhawks. After a 4-1 loss to the Capitals in the first tilt of a five-game homestand, Nashville will look for better results against visiting Vegas, Chicago, Minnesota and San Jose over the next nine days.

30. Buffalo Sabres (no change)

The Sabres are standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15, but there are signs of life in Western New York. After an abysmal 13-game losing streak — and another three-game skid shortly after — Buffalo has won two of three, including a nice shootout victory over the powerhouse Capitals on Monday night. But a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the lowly Kraken was a brutal way to end the week, especially as the Sabres led 2-0 in the contest. Nobody loves to blow leads better than this team, and it's one of many reasons why Lindy Ruff's club is now 16-22-5 and dead last in the Eastern Conference. It's a light slate this week, with the Hurricanes and Penguins visiting KeyBank Center on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

31. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)

Once again, the Blackhawks and Sharks have swapped places in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 15. Although both teams continued their extended runs of futility over the last seven days, Chicago gets to come out of the basement despite losing three of four. The week started off well, with the Hawks beating the powerhouse Avalanche 3-1, but finished with back-to-back defeats to Detroit and Edmonton. Connor Bedard's point streak lasted nine games before it was snapped in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Saturday. If there was any doubt, this team is going to continue tanking in the second half. Sitting 32nd in NHL standings — and holding a 25.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick in June — it's going to be a long couple of months in the Windy City.

32. San Jose Sharks (-1)

Despite being 31st in the National Hockey League, the Sharks are back to No. 32 in the NHL Power Rankings. San Jose lost all three of its games in Week 13, managing to score just four goals in back-to-back-to-back defeats at the hands of Vegas (4-2) on Tuesday, Utah (2-1) on Friday and Minnesota (3-1) on Saturday. Jake Walman returning to the lineup is a great sign, and the breakout defenseman recorded an assist in his first game back. There wasn't anything else to get excited about for this California franchise last week, who are now losers of 11 games in 13 tries. If we didn't already know this — and we probably did before the 2024-25 season even started — the Sharks and Blackhawks are going to be battling for last place the rest of the way.