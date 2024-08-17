The New Jersey Devils hired Sheldon Keefe as their new head coach this summer. The veteran bench boss joins New Jersey on the back of a highly publicized tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Keefe led Toronto to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in every season he coached. However, the Maple Leafs won just one playoff series in that time.

Keefe and the Devils hope that there is a better outlook on the horizon in New Jersey. One important aspect of this, in Keefe's mind, is the team's culture. He recently addressed his impression of New Jersey's culture in a recent Q&A with season ticket members.

“With the players, there’s a real culture and expectation of winning here. They’re very disappointed with what happened in the past. All through the organization everyone feels that way,” the Devils head coach said, via the team's official website. “There’s been an absolute full commitment on all levels by everyone I’ve interacted with to get it right and get back on track right away. But the belief has never wavered within the organization. I think there’s tremendous belief there.

Sheldon Keefe excited to get started with Devils

One common theme evident in this interview is Sheldon Keefe's excitement for his new role. The Devils certainly have the talent to make noise in the Eastern Conference. And after last year's disappointment, there is a motivation to right the ship.

Keefe addressed the ways in which he can help the team get back on track. One thing he pointed out was the team's confidence level. Bringing the overall confidence of the team up certainly goes a long way toward making them a potential playoff contender.

“What’s exciting is that this team, that feeling hasn’t disappeared. There are so many players that were key members of the team that really was in the top class of the NHL not too long ago yet are humbled by the situation that happened with the team last year. They’re very hungry and inspired to get it right and build something sustainable together,” the Devils' head coach said, via the team's official website.

He also mentioned wanting to emphasize physicality on the ice. Keefe recognized that there are differences in how each player approaches this, though. The Devils head coach wants his players to bring their version of physicality to the ice game in and game out.

“Different players have their own version of physicality that they can bring,” he said. “The root for me and physicality in our game, is looking at it as a tool in our game to drive the competitiveness and give you an advantage in the game. Each player brings that in their own way.”

Overall, Keefe is ready to get going in New Jersey. He has heard nothing but positive things about the area. And the roster certainly speaks for itself in terms of potential. The Devils begin their 2024-25 campaign on October 4 when they face the Buffalo Sabres as part of the NHL Global Series.