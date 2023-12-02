New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier was certainly not happy with his team's loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.

The New Jersey Devils learned on Friday morning that defenseman Dougie Hamilton would be out indefinitely after surgery. Their time without their star blueliner began on Friday night. New Jersey kicked off their month of December by playing host to the San Jose Sharks. However, things didn't go to plan for the home team.

The Devils fell on Friday night to the Sharks. San Jose got big performances from Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald. Both players scored two goals each as their team skated to a 6-3 win on the road. It marked San Jose's first victory away from home, as well.

After the game, Devils star Timo Meier spoke with reporters. And he admitted that this type of loss is the sort of defeat that frustrates any player. “Obviously, this is a loss like that, that pisses you off. You’ve just got to move on and look at this, learn from it, but we have to get better,” Meier said, via team reporter Amanda Stein.

New Jersey is reeling right now. Many expected them to compete for the Stanley Cup in 2024. However, this loss to the Sharks has the Devils in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. They are just three points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who sit last in the Metro.

New Jersey won't get much of a break in their schedule, either. They will play away from their home barn for a while, as they begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday. And their first opponent is a resurgent Vancouver Canucks team that just further strengthened their roster via trade.

The Devils have the talent to bounce back. New Jersey can certainly string together wins and right the ship. However, they recognize this road trip is extremely important. “Now we've got to go on a road trip and we've got to start playing some real good hockey,” Meier said, via Stein.