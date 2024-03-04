The New Jersey Devils have moved on from head coach Lindy Ruff. In an official announcement made by team president Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils officially parted ways with their head coach of four years amid another losing season.
“I hold our entire organization to the highest levels of accountability to focus on being a competitive team that expects to be a perennial playoff contender,” Fitzgerald said, via an official press release from the NHL. “Unfortunately, we are not currently at that level, and I needed to make this decision.”
Under Ruff, New Jersey currently holds a record of 30-27-4 this season. Overall, he went 128-124-28 with the team.
