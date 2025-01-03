ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils look to break their losing streak as they face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Sharks prediction and pick.

The Devils come in as one of the top power-rated teams in the NHL. They come into the game 24-14-3, which places them second in the Metropolitan Division, just behind the Washington Capitals. Still, they have lost three straight games. Last time out, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. After a scoreless first period, Andre Lee would open the scoring for the Kings. The Kings would add two more goals in the third period, as Darcy Kuemper stopped all 33 shots he faced and the Devils fell 3-0.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are 12-23-6 on the year, sitting in last place in the Pacific Division. This has the Sharks looking to be sellers at the trade deadline. Last time out, they broke a long losing streak facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring in the first period, and then the Sharks would make it 2-0 in the second. The Lightning got one back in the second period, but would not be able to tie the game, leading to a Sharks 2-1 victory.

Here are the Devils-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Sharks Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -300

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Devils vs Sharks

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The second line for the Devils is home to Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, who are the top two point scorers this year. The team's leading scorer is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 14 goals this year, and 33 assists, giving him his team-leading 47 points. Further, he has four goals and 14 assists on the power play. Hughes is second on the team in points this year. He has 15 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 46 points. Further, he had five goals and 15 assists on the power play.

Sitting in third on the team in points is Nico Hischier, who leads the season line. Hischier leads the team in goals this year. He has 18 goals and 16 assists this year while scoring five goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Timo Meier has been productive alongside Hischier. Meier comes in with 14 goals and 14 assists this year while having three goals and three assists on the power play. Stefan Noesen rounds out the line. He is fifth on the team in points while having 16 goals and 11 assists.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in goal for the Devils. He is 19-7-2 on the year with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in both wins and goals against average. Last time out was his worst game in his last five, giving up three goals. He had given up three combined goals in the four prior starts.

The Devils are expected to shoot on Alexandar Georgiev. He is 9-11-0 this year with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. As a member of the Sharks, he is 1-4-0, giving up three or more goals in every start, and four or more in four of the five.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Mikael Granlund, who leads the team in both points and assists this year, leads the top line for the Sharks. Granlund comes into the game with 11 goals and 24 assists, good for 35 points. Further, he has three goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund has 11 goals and 15 assists on the year. the line is rounded out by Klim Kostin, who has a goal and three assists this year.

Second on the team in points, and leading the second line is Machlin Celebrini. He comes in with 12 goals and 15 assists, with four goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jake Walman has been great from the blue line for the Sharks. He has five goals and 20 assists this year, sitting six on the team in points. Finally, Tylwe Toffoli leads the team in goals, having 15 goals and 11 assists this year.

Final Devils-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Devils come into this NHL game heavily favored in terms of odds. Not only have they scored well this year, scoring 3.22 goals per game and sitting second in the NHL on the power play, but the defense is also third in the NHL this year in goals against. Meanwhile, the Sharks are 29th in the NHL in goals against, and playing against a struggling goaltender. Take the Devils in this one.

Final Devils-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (-112)