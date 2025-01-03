The holidays are over and the NHL playoff picture is rounding into form. While there are reasons for hope with the San Jose Sharks, they are well out of the playoff picture. That should lead to another active NHL trade deadline for the Sharks, including shipping out Mikael Granlund. Amid a great offensive season, which contender is the best fit for Granlund?

After long stints with the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators, Granlund signed a four-year contract with the Predators before the 2023-24 season. He was traded to to Sharks before last season after one year with the Penguins. He has scored 94 points in 107 games in San Jose as one of their few offensive options. But dealing Granlund now should land the Sharks a solid package to help push their rebuild over the finish line.

With the current state of the Sharks and Granlund's recent play, they should trade him at the NHL trade deadline. Which teams should make the deal to bring him in this March?

The New Jersey Devils could use Mikael Granlund

The Devils were the sexy pick to win the Stanley Cup before the 2023-24 season. They responded by missing the playoffs, firing their coach, and making a big goalie trade. Their changes have worked, as they are near the top of the Metropolitan Division and a near-lock to make the playoffs. Adding a depth scorer like Granlund would help them in a weak Eastern Conference.

The Rangers, Flyers, and Islanders were all expected to contend for a playoff spot but have struggled immensely. Those division opponents sitting on the outside of the playoffs make a Devils trade even more likely. While the Hurricanes and Capitals are solid teams, the Devils should use this year to dominate the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Granlund should not cost a lot in terms of picks and prospects. Considering his age and contract situation, a pair of second-round picks or a comparable prospect should get the job done. The Devils should make this trade and push for a Stanley Cup this year while all of their stars are in their primes.

The Capitals add secondary scoring

There is no more surprising playoff team in the Eastern Conference than the Washington Capitals. After sneaking into the playoffs last year with 91 points, they have 53 points out of 38 games this year. Their offseason was busy but they could use some more depth scoring to help them down the stretch and into the playoffs. Mikael Granlund would be the perfect piece to add to this veteran lineup.

The Capitals may be adding star prospect Ryan Leonard once the college season is over. While he is dominating the World Junior Championships and is almost a sure thing to be a star in the NHL, he could use some veteran help. Pairing him with Granlund on the third line would help assimilate him into the league and get more goals on the board.

The Capitals would make this move because it would not mortgage their future for this one great season. While the immediate future is about getting Alex Ovechkin the all-time goals record, they should not give up too much to make that happen. Granlund will help in that department as well.

The Avalanche get even deeper

The Colorado Avalanche will be at a crossroads this offseason. Mikko Rantanen is an unrestricted free agent and bringing him back could have a massive ripple effect on their depth. They must make a big push for the Stanley Cup this year, as it may be their best chance for a little while. Adding Granlund is the way to do that.

In the Nathan MacKinnon era, the Avalanche have made trades with the Sharks. Earlier this season, Mackenzie Blackwood went from San Jose to Colorado and signed an extension. So the two teams are compatible and on opposite ends of the competitive spectrum. Sending a few more picks to the Sharks for Granlund would be a smart move.

The Golden Knights always buy

Since entering the league in 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights have been buyers. It has worked, with two Western Conference titles and one Stanley Cup title. This year, they are in a deep Pacific Division and should make a move to add scoring. They lost Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault in free agency last year and Mikael Granlund would be a great replacement for them.

The cost has never deterred the Golden Knights, as they have only one of their first-round picks still in the system. While the moves will catch up to them eventually, they are in good shape this season. The future has never scared Vegas and adding Granlund will help flesh out their bottom six without costing them much.