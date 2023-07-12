Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker announced in March that he would be the latest NBA superstar and Nike athlete to receive his own signature sneaker. Now, months later, exclusive photos have released of the samples to Booker's shoe, titled the Nike Book 1. Check out the latest iteration for Nike's Basketball line and follow our Sneaker news for more breaking content and release information!

Devin Booker is arguably the best shooting guard in the league. He's been a Nike athlete since 2015 and has consistently written “Be Legendary” on each one of his in-game sneakers, an old quote given to him by the late legend Kobe Bryant. Now, Booker will have a chance to be legendary in his own signature Nike model. Booker's style off the court is as cool as his game on the court, so his first shoe will be a reflection of his love for an older aesthetic and clean-cut styles that stand the test of time.

EXCLUSIVE: FIRST LOOK at Devin Booker's Nike BOOK 1 signature shoe pic.twitter.com/eoID1NgEYu — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 11, 2023

It's worth noting that the images above are just samples and provide a look into how the shoe will likely be constructed and look. No official images from Nike have released and there's no telling when the shoes will be made available for retail, but fans can expect these to drop sometime in early-2024. Check out a detailed first look at Sneaker News.

The shoes feature a low-top silhouette and upper construction similar to that of an Air Force 1. Booker is a fan of 80's aesthetic from his clothes to his cars, so it's expected that his first signature shoe will take cues from the older eras of Nike on-court classics. The uppers seem to be drenched in a thick furry suede and comes complete with an oversized Nike swoosh stitched in.

The midsoles are flat black and the outsole features an icy bottom, a clean look when worn on the NBA court. The tongue has the word “BOOK” stitched in gold and the back heel tab features the number “96” indicating the year Booker was born. While there's no official announce yet, it's expected that these will sometime in the new year while Devin Booker rocks them in the upcoming season for the Suns. It'll be a great addition to a Nike Basketball line that's been lacking popularity in recent years.

What do you think of these?