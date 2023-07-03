Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are two of the NBA's best scorers. In 2023-24, they will be teammates with the Phoenix Suns, something Booker coveted with a super-team roster.

The Suns have the fourth-best odds to win the 2024 championship, according to FanDuel. They have Booker, Beal and forward Kevin Durant, who was traded to Phoenix in February, and a new coach, Frank Vogel, to help try and capture the franchise's first-ever title.

Here is what Booker said about the Suns' addition of Beal while he was at D'Angelo Russell's basketball camp last week, via WHAS' Kent Spencer.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Booker said. “It's going to be a fun time.”

Beal, who last season averaged 23.2 points per game for the Washington Wizards, was introduced to the Suns last week in his introductory press conference. Vogel said then the Suns will have a multiple ball-handler attack with Beal and Booker. Durant and point guard Cameron Payne may also have ball-handling responsibilities within a set.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Suns do not have a true point guard. Booker may have to step into that role and be a playmaker and scorer for the Suns, something Vogel said could happen.

“The pace that we want to play with, I think most possessions are going to have different ball-handlers each time down,” Vogel said. “It's going to be a multiple ball-handler attack, but I'm comfortable with those guys.”

At the camp, Booker's beard was longer and he seemed like he has been in the gym plenty. He is an extremely hard worker, and a championship run must be motivating him.