Phoenix Suns' All-Star Devin Booker has bee hard at work promoting his debut signature sneaker with Nike, the Nike Book 1. Following his Gold Medal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA, Booker will gear up for his best season yet as he tries to return Phoenix to the NBA Finals. In preparation for the upcoming season, Booker will release his latest Nike Book sneakers in a “Python” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Book 1 first debuted in February 2021 during NBA All-Star Weekend as the shoes saw an extremely positive reception upon their reveal. First releasing in limited and sought-after colorways, the Book 1 has become much more accessible as Nike pushes the silhouette as the latest in their extensive basketball line.

The shoes have become very popular as a streetwear staple due to their resemblance to the Nike Air Force 1 and their subtle, understated design that can be paired easily both on the court and in the streets. This upcoming “Python” pair is a bit loud to rock everyday, but they're perfect to bust out when you want to add a little flair to your fit.

Nike Book 1 “Python”

Drawing similarities between the previous “Rattlesnake” release, this upcoming pair will forgo the snakeskin Nike Swoosh and opt for a wild all-over snakeskin upper resembling that of a python. The grey and brown undertones create a clean colorway that is accented by the white piping, white laces, and white midsole. Furthermore, we see the fantastic addition of a gum outsole, creating a great synergy between the colorway and the base of the shoe.

Finer details include the Nike Book logo along the tongue in white as well as the multi-layered heel pull tab, an iconic look for the debut silhouette. All in all, this is an extremely clean colorway and we recently saw Devin Booker promoting these during the Olympics when he scattered random pairs throughout Paris for people to find.

The Nike Book 1 “Python” is set to release on September 12, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $150. The snakeskin is reported to be textured and this is yet another example of the lengths Nike is willing to take to provide Devin Booker with the highest quality signature sneakers. These are expect to go fast, so be sure to cop your pair when these release on Nike SNKRS app is just a few weeks.

What do you think of this snakeskin colorway? Will you be securing your pair?