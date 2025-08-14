The Miami Dolphins went 8-9 last season, barely missing out on the AFC playoffs. Entering the offseason, the conversation focused on the health of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered yet another concussion. Additionally, Tyreek Hill's status is in the air after a training camp full of questions. After a lackluster practice with the Detroit Lions, Mike McDaniel's team is in trouble.

Ahead of their second preseason game of the year, the Dolphins and Lions practiced together. Teams do so throughout the preseason to help ramp themselves up before the regular season kicks off. However, McDaniel and his team lacked energy, something that concerned ESPN NFL Insider Peter Schrager. In his opinion, the Dolphins are not off to a great start.

"None of it seems great coming out of Miami right now."@PSchrags explains why he’s not confident in the Miami Dolphins’ success this season. pic.twitter.com/WCHyR4L5Pd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 13, 2025

“What the heck is the Miami Dolphins' 2025 season going to look like?” Schrager asked. “It can go one of two directions….it could be what a lot of people are cautiously raising their eyebrows at. Quotes from Tua to start camp about how he and Tyreek still have to hash things out. Quotes from Tyreek from Week 18 still lingering. Quotes from Tyreek where he's questioning some of the play calls and Mike McDaniel has to correct that. None of it seems great coming out of Miami right now.”

Tagovailoa and Hill did not end the season on the best terms. Months later, it looks like they still have to work through their differences. However, they still have two more preseason games to try and figure things out. Despite the controversy surrounding the team, the Dolphins have shown that they are capable of being excellent.

After Miami's season ended unceremoniously, McDaniel faced a lot of scrutiny. If the Dolphins get off to a slow start, Hill might find himself on a new team before the year is over. All of the drama surrounding Miami brings a new kind of pressure to a team desperate to get into the postseason and have success.