Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s arrival in the NFL became an unexpected highlight for pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has grown into a committed football fan since beginning her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce in 2023.

Appearing on the “New Heights” podcast, co-hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, Swift recounted her reaction to the Chiefs selecting Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

On draft night, Swift learned before Kelce that Kansas City had traded up to take Worthy, who set an NFL Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash.

“Oh my god, I fell in love with it,” Swift said. “I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’ And my friends were like, ‘Who body snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?’ I was screeching. I couldn’t believe it.”

Kelce recalled being skeptical at first, checking to confirm the news before realizing she was correct.

Taylor Swift’s excitement carried into Worthy’s rookie season. The former Texas Longhorn, a three-time All-Big 12 honoree and 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, finished 2024 with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns over 17 regular-season games.

He was targeted 98 times, averaging 10.8 yards per catch. In the playoffs, Worthy elevated his performance, recording 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns in three games, averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

Worthy’s postseason included a standout Super Bowl LIX appearance, where he caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 40–22 loss. He became the first Texas Longhorn to score a Super Bowl touchdown and set a rookie record for receiving yards in the game, surpassing the previous mark of 109 yards held by Torry Holt and Chris Matthews.

The 22-year-old Fresno native’s path to Kansas City began with a record-breaking freshman season at Texas in 2021, where he set school marks for receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (12) in a season by a freshman, as well as single-game receiving yards (261) against Oklahoma. He declared for the draft after his junior year.

Swift, who admitted she initially knew little about football, including what a first down was, has since attended 22 Chiefs games over the past two seasons, with the team going 19–3 in those appearances, including 6–1 in the postseason. She has also begun studying defensive coverages with Kelce, learning terms like Cover 2, Cover 4, and Cover 0.