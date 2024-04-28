The Phoenix Suns are fighting hard to stay alive in the 2024 NBA Playoffs and they'll have a chance to grab a win in the desert when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4. All-Star guard Devin Booker will have to channel his killer instincts to bring the Suns back from the deficit as his next sneaker release taps into a similar animalistic theme. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The current series for the Suns is looking bleak as they stand down 0-3, but if there's any pair that can bring them back from the deficit it's Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The teammates have also been releasing their newest signature sneakers with Nike in tandem and just days after seeing a new drop for the Nike KD 17, Devin Booker and his team will bring us and extremely clean colorway of the Nike Book 1. The sneakers each tell a different chapter of Booker's story and this “Rattlesnake” colorway has direct ties to Phoenix and the deserts out in Arizona.
Centered near Phoenix is Camelback Mountain, a popular hiking destination for tourists when in the area. It's also home to a huge population of rattlesnakes and it's no secret that the reptiles have their imprint on culture and sport in Arizona. The newest Nike Book 1 will come on a clean white base and feature iconic patterning from the city's animal inhabitants.
Nike Book 1 "Rattlesnake" Coming Soon 🐍🐍
SEE MORE: https://t.co/v1Q94wdUiV pic.twitter.com/8CuVbqBHZr
— House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 26, 2024
OFFICIAL IMAGES: Nike Book 1 Rattlesnake 🐍🐍
🗓️ May 11th
📝 FJ4249-101
💵 $140 pic.twitter.com/3LrMymHKWJ
— Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 26, 2024
The Nike Book 1 is Devin Booker's take on vintage basketball sneakers as he favors the classic, simple, low-top designs of early Nike silhouettes. He's been known to emulate colorways of popular Nike and Air Jordan sneakers through his Nike Book 1's and while this concept is nothing new to Nike as a brand, it's a unique derivative for his first signature model. The shoes feature premium materials and come outfitted in clean white leather through the uppers, laces, midsole, and Nike Zoom outsoles.
The hallmark detail in the sneakers is the snakeskin material on the oversized Nike Swooshes. The signature multi-heel tabs feature Booker birth year '96', the heel features ‘Chapter One', and the tongue is stamped with the Nike Book logo. The small hits are done in “burnt sunrise” orange and the shoes are fitting with insoles matching the color. All in all, this shoe is extremely clean and made to wear in the streets, so this colorway lands perfectly as a versatile option for the summer. Don't let anyone ever tell you that snakeskin is out of style!
The Nike Book 1 “Rattlesnake” is set to drop May 11, 2024 on Nike SNKRS and select Nike retailers. They come with a price tag of $140, making these one of the more affordable signature basketball sneakers on the market. Previous releases have been known to be extremely limited in quantities, so expect these to follow suit.
The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4 on April 28, 2024 as they hope to extend the series.