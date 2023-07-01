Baleful Fragments are rare crafting materials required to unleash the full potential of your weapons in Diablo 4. We tell you about its uses and where to find them in this Diablo 4 Baleful Fragments farming guide.

What Baleful Fragments are used for

Baleful Fragments are important if you want to deal massive damage to your enemies. They are used by the Blacksmith to upgrade Legendary weapons, and used by the Occultist to enchant and imprint aspects on Legendary weapons. Hence, you will need a lot of this crafting material to improve your Legendary weapons for the endgame.

Where to find Baleful Fragments: Farming Guide

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There's only a single way to find and farm Baleful Fragments and that is to salvage Legendary weapons. While they are not that plenty early on in the game, you'll be able to pick up more and more Legendary weapons as you go along the game. The most reliable way to get this rare salvage material is by finishing Main Quests and progressing through the main story because you'll get guaranteed Legendary equipment at certain points of the main story. There will even be more opportunities to collect Legendary weapons in the endgame, which you can then salvage, so participating in Helltide Events and World Bosses events will help you maximize your gear fast.

This rare crafting material is definitely super important for the Barbarian Class, who uses a whole arsenal of weapons as part of their kit.

For more Diablo 4 guides and news and articles, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.